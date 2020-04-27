General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus wants to take out Jason Morgan

General Hospital is gearing up for a mob war. The preview for this week’s episodes tease that someone will be taken out — but who will it be?

With Cyrus (Jeff Kober) running around Port Charles, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) will have to make some tough decisions.

Orders will be given, leaving General Hospital fans on the edge of their seats.

Sonny says take him out

Jason is Sonny’s enforcer.

He does what he is told despite the consequences that could be imposed in his own life. This week on General Hospital, the two will meet and discuss what to do now that Cyrus is staying in Port Charles.

As they discuss their moves, Sonny tells Jason to handle it how they have handled things in the past.

Cyrus is not only a big liability and a competitor, but he is also pushing drugs, and that is something that the mobster doesn’t tolerate.

When Laura (Genie Francis) speaks with Sonny, she wants to know what is happening. As the mayor, she is concerned about what could happen in Port Charles.

Laura and Sonny have been friends for years, and she isn’t blind to what he does. Will he be honest with her, or will he deny anything is the works for getting rid of Cyrus?

Taking out Jason Morgan

While Sonny and Jason have plans of their own, Cyrus is busy plotting his next move.

General Hospital spoilers reveal he will have his eyes set on Trina (Sydney Mikalya) and Portia (Brook Kerr).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is going to have the urge to protect them, and given the speculation that he is Trina’s father, that isn’t surprising.

Cyrus wants Jason Morgan out of the picture. He knows he is Sonny’s enforcer, and with him gone, the possibility of taking over the territory increases.

Taking out Jason won’t be easy, especially because he is on high alert.

With Sonny distracted with Mike’s (Max Gail) conditioning worsening, this would be the perfect time to strike. General Hospital is teasing something big is coming ahead of May sweeps.

Currently, General Hospital is airing four new episodes and one encore presentation on Friday.

With May sweeps ahead, the pickup in the drama should begin intensifying. A mob war is brewing, and no one in Port Charles is safe.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.