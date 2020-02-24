General Hospital spoilers: Carly will make Nelle pay

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital will heat up this week now that the truth about Wiley has been revealed. Everyone is reeling from the baby switch, but the Corinthos family isn’t going to let things go easily.

This week, expect threats to be made as everyone in Port Charles deals with the fallout of last week’s events.

Carly will make sure Nelle pays

No one is more upset than Carly (Laura Wright) this week on General Hospital.

She knows that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was the mastermind behind the baby swap, and she believes that it all came into play because of the hatred between the two women.

While Nelle is in jail, Carly will go to visit her. She is going to make sure she pays for the baby swap. Even if the justice system clears her of wrongdoing, the consequences from the Corinthos family will make her wish she never came to Port Charles in the first place.

Nelle may think that blaming Brad (Parry Shen) for being the mastermind will help her, but she is wrong. He is a lot of things, but switching the babies isn’t something he would have come up with on his own.

Nelle has lived to torment Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly, and now, everything may come back to her ten-fold.

What happens with Wiley

It looks like the family will continue to call Michael’s baby, Wiley. At this point, he knows his name and has been responding to it for the almost two years he has been alive.

Changing things would confuse the little boy, and in the weeks ahead, there will be plenty of decisions to make.

There has been some debate about what will happen with Wiley and his living arrangements. Michael may allow Lucas (Ryan Carnes) to be a part of his life.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly will wonder what is best for the child, and having one of his dads in his life may be best for the toddler.

A lot has to be sorted out. Sam (Kelly Monaco) watched everything play out, and she may not be so sure that Julian (William deVry) didn’t know what was going on. She will confront him this week, and things won’t end well.

As February sweeps continue, things for Nelle and Brad become incredibly complicated. Who will be pegged as the mastermind behind the baby switch?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.