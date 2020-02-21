General Hospital spoilers for next week: Fallout from Wiley reveal and teen scene returns

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise the drama is just beginning. Viewers were treated to the truth about Jonah/Wiley being revealed, but the fallout has only just begun.

There will be plenty of action next week on General Hospital as everyone who has been affected by this secret will have to deal with the reality of the truth.

Port Charles has been turned upside down, and with the other storylines still moving forward, there will be a lot to unpack.

The Wiley fallout continues

Now that Brad (Parry Shen) finally told the truth, everyone is still reeling. His confession to Lucas (Ryan Carnes) before the accident was the biggest mistake he made.

Brad went on for over a year with this secret, but because he was spooked into telling his husband what happened, it may be lights out for him.

Next week on General Hospital, everyone who was involved and affected by this will have to deal with their emotions. Michael (Chad Duell) has always loved Wiley, so raising him and getting the father/son bond going won’t be too hard.

At the beginning of the week, he will enjoy some good times.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will shock Michael next week as well. How she reacts to the news about Wiley is going to be essential for her healing process. She has to grieve two babies now and will never get the chance to know what her son would have looked like.

Remember, Willow went to court against Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) to protect her son, reopening her trauma.

Jason (Steve Burton) is going to comfort the Corinthos family as they deal with the fallout and work through all the details moving forward.

Don’t forget, Sam (Kelly Monaco) was there as everything played out.

Expect her to go off on Julian (William deVry) next week on General Hospital. He has done so much to his children; there may be no coming back from this latest stunt.

The teen scene

It has been a while since the teens were front and center on General Hospital. Joss (Eden McCoy) will get some surprising news.

Will it be the confirmation that Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) are sending Dev (Ashton Arbab) to boarding school?

Meanwhile, Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Cam (William Lipton) will head out on a date. General Hospital viewers just learned that Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) is her father, something that could change everything.

A lot is happening next week on General Hospital. Be sure to tune in daily so that you don’t miss a single moment of the drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.