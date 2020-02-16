General Hospital spoilers: The truth about Wiley is revealed

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital viewers have been waiting for well over a year for the truth about Jonah and Wiley to come out. Now, it looks like the time is here.

The General Hospital promo reveals that this week there will be gains and promises the truth will be out in the open. While that sounds like what viewers have been waiting to see happen, it looks like the next few weeks will have plenty of action.

Lucas remembers the truth

Just before Lucas (Ryan Carnes) suffered near-fatal injuries in a car accident on Thanksgiving night, Brad (Parry Shen) told him the truth. The original Wiley died and was swapped for Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Michael’s (Chad Duell) son. It was a chance encounter with her that night that began this mess, and now, it is all unraveling.

Julian (William deVry) knows the truth but only after being kept in the dark for weeks. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) helped Nelle deliver her baby in the woods, adding one more person in the know.

After being awake for a few days, Lucas is going to start remembering the conversation he had with Brad. In the General Hospital promo, he is at the Corinthos home when it happens. It ends with him calling out Michael’s name, looking horrified.

The fallout will be lengthy

With the truth about Jonah and Wiley out in the open, General Hospital viewers should brace for several weeks, possibly months, of fallout. While Michael and his family will reunite with his baby, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will have to grieve her baby after believing that Wiley was hers.

There will also be the revenge that will likely occur. Julian knew that was Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) grandchild and said nothing. Liesl did too. When Brad sings like a canary to save his life, all of the accomplices will be made to pay for what they did.

Speculation about a whodunit where Nelle is concerned has been swirling for weeks. Will she end up dead following the truth being revealed? If that is the case, there will be several suspects for Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) to sift through. She has made plenty of enemies when it comes to the people of Port Charles, even some who aren’t a part of the baby swap.

After months of waiting for this storyline to wrap up, General Hospital viewers can finally see an end in sight.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.