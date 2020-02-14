General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lucas’ flashbacks come on strong, Curtis confronts Jordan, and Sonny gives a warning

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise more focus on the Jonah storyline as several parties get antsy.

A week into February sweeps, things in Port Charles are turning upside down. General Hospital is still airing approximately six episodes behind due to the impeachment trial, so this is only the beginning.

Lucas begins remembering

Brad (Parry Shen) is walking on pins and needles now that Lucas (Ryan Carnes) has woken up. Before the car crash, Brad confessed the truth about Jonah being Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) son.

Currently, Lucas doesn’t remember anything, but that is all about to change next week on General Hospital. He will begin to have fragmented flashbacks, but it is only a matter of time until he remembers the whole conversation and realizes the magnitude of Brad’s poor decisions.

Carly (Laura Wright) will be involved in everything where her brother is concerned. She teams up with Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) next week. What will these two ladies get up to?

Curtis and Jordan have issues

Next week, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) are going to butt heads. She didn’t tell him about Taggert (Real Andrews), and when he learned about him from Laura (Genie Francis), things got awkward.

Curtis is going to confront Jordan next week on General Hospital. Will he get what he needs from her, or will their marriage take a hit? Jordan will see an old face and it won’t be good. Taggert showed up in Port Charles randomly, but it looks like there may be more to the story.

Mob dealings

Don’t think Laura forgot about being shot. She is going to be vigilant when it comes to the docks now that she became a casualty of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) way of life. Now that he knows who attacked, he is working to rectify the situation.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) isn’t going to just back off. There are going to be more intense situations ahead which could cause friction in the Corinthos family. Who will be most affected by this?

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is going to be on a downward spiral. It was confirmed he is Helena’s (Constance Towers) son, which makes his Cassadine claim void. All his life he thought he was a bastard Cassadine child and it turns out he is the product of an affair Helena had. When he crosses paths with Lulu (Emme Rylan), things will be emotional.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.