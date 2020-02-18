General Hospital spoilers: Michael learns the truth about his son

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital is dubbing this week the “can’t miss” week of the year. It has been well over a year since Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Brad (Parry Shen) swapped babies. Viewers have been waiting for the truth to come out, and this week General Hospital is promising it is happening.

Amid the chaos, Michael (Chad Duell) is going to learn the little boy he has spent time with and loved is his son, Jonah. This is something the Corinthos family never saw coming and the fallout will hurt everyone in their inner circle.

Nelle and Willow fight

The latest General Hospital promo dropped today shows Nelle and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) throwing punches. Presumably, this is to protect Wiley. Brad and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) have plans to move to Portland with their baby, but Nelle isn’t going to let that happen. Will Willow be able to stop the psycho from stealing her baby and leaving town with him?

Julian (William deVry) told Brad to take Lucas and Wiley and get out of Port Charles. He wasted too much time, and now Lucas is going to start remembering the truth. Brad came clean to his husband on Thanksgiving just moments before they were in a car wreck. Since then, Lucas has been comatose. He woke up last week, and now the ball is rolling and his memories are returning.

The fallout will be messy

After the truth is revealed on General Hospital, there will be plenty of questions. It looks like Lucas may be the one who comes clean to Michael. It happens at the Corinthos home as the couple is getting ready to leave.

Not only will Brad be the target of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) wrath, but he will also have to deal with Willow. He’s known from the beginning that the baby she shared with Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) died after being brought home. He’s allowed her to bond with this child and believe that he is her flesh and blood.

Michael’s life has been turned upside down since Nelle walked into it. Now, he has to learn how to adjust to being a father and watch the people he loves around him grieve the loss of Wiley as he gets to pick up the pieces of his broken heart. Will Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) stay by his side?

What happens to Nelle remains to be seen. There have been clues about a possible whodunit mystery surrounding her death. If someone does end up killing her, the list of suspects will be longer than anyone anticipates.

Be sure to tune in all week to watch as Michael finally learns the truth about his son.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.