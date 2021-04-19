General Hospital spoilers: Carly needs Jason and Cyrus continues to play chess

Jason remains in jail on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers teased this week of the ABC soap would be intense.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has been careful stacking his odds, and his game of chess is almost ready to yield him the whereabouts of his mother and his one-up on Port Charles.

Last week, viewers watched as Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) mapped out where to find Cyrus’ mom. He is going to great lengths to ensure Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) safety, but will he actually get what was promised?

Nina is shocked

As Nina (Cynthia Watros) attends the dance in Nixon Falls with “Mike” (Maurice Benard), she is going to get a shock.

The General Hospital preview video shows the shocked look on her face. Spoilers teased that Jax (Ingo Rademacher) would find himself at the wrong place at the wrong time. Could it be that he has shown up at the event?

Remember, Nina is keeping the truth about Sonny being alive to herself. She knows that “Mike” is Sonny, and despite trying to tell Carly (Laura Wright) at the beginning, she decided against it when things didn’t go well on the phone.

Speaking of Carly, look for her to have another conversation with Jason (Steve Burton). After she talked to Laura (Genie Francis), there is likely another plan. He tells her there isn’t anything she can do and she insists he’s wrong.

Now that she has her mind made up, this won’t end well.

Who else is in Cyrus’ orbit?

With Anna (Finola Hughes) making it a point to introduce herself to Cyrus, there is something up her sleeve. Peter (Wes Ramsey) is working with the drug lord, but that may not be for long.

Nikolas, Carly, Jason, Laura, and many more familiar faces are working to offset Cyrus, but will it work before someone dies?

He has the upper hand now that many of the Port Charles residents are doing his bidding. The next few weeks are setting up the prop for May sweeps on General Hospital. With all that is going on, he will likely have something to do with a loss of life.

With Chase’s (Josh Swickard) condition hanging in the balance because of Peter, there is speculation this is just a side story to prop a much bigger event next month.

