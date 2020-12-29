General Hospital spoilers: Carly is relieved, Willow and Chase take a plunge together, and Dante has questions

General Hospital spoilers reveal plenty of heartbreaking moments over the holidays and it sure doesn’t appear to be getting much better as the week continues.

Monday’s show was rough for two couples, while Carly (Laura Wright) tried her best to keep herself together for her family.

With only two more new episodes left this last week of 2020, things are sure to get a little bumpy.

Is Sonny really back?

The previews for Tuesday’s General Hospital reveals that Sonny (Maurice Benard) may have returned home for New Year’s.

In the preview, it looks like Sonny shows up at the house with Carly hugging him tight saying that she knew he would come back. However, that may not really be the case at all.

Soaps love to tease their fans, so that scene could always just be a dream that Carly has on Tuesday’s show.

According to the weekly previews, Carly is expected to do something that seemingly has Jason (Steve Burton) on edge. What will she do this time?

While Sonny is missing, that leaves his family vulnerable. No one is in charge right now and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will confront Jason about what is being done to protect them.

Brando is tested

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Brando (Johnny Wactor) will be put to the test. The preview clip reveals him asking someone, who is likely Cyrus (Jeff Kober) if they are planning on making a move.

That seems to suggest that perhaps Cyrus will get word about Sonny’s plight and decide that now is the perfect time to move into his territory. Brando is working undercover for Sonny and this will certainly put him in a dangerous situation.

Speaking of Cyrus, it looks like he will continue to torment someone else in Port Charles. The person he confronts will likely get an earful from the alleged drug king.

It’s likely that it will be either Dante or Josslyn (Eden McCoy) since neither one of them knows about Sonny’s accident. Cyrus will be more than happy to let the cat out of the bag.

Willow and Chase

Spoilers say that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Chase (Josh Swickard) will just happen to be at a charity event at the same time. It appears that they will be jumping into the freezing water.

Fans of this couple will be happy as they are seen holding hands in the previews as they jump in together. Is this the start of them getting back together?

Meanwhile, Chase’s brother Finn (Michael Easton) will be expressing his concerns with his fianceé, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). It looks like they are continuing their discussion about his past with his stepmom, Jackie Templeton (Kim Delaney).

Jackie is back in town and she and Laura (Genie Francis) will be catching up. Something that Jackie says will give Laura an idea about something.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.