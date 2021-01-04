General Hospital spoilers: Carly has hope, Jason is upset, and the heat cranks up

General Hospital is promising new drama for a new year.

2020 was a hard year for Port Charles, and up until the end, it bestowed plenty of heartbreak for the Corinthos family. It seems that some of that pain may be in the past as a new week kicks off for the ABC soap.

‘Sonny’s coming back’

Christmas has come and gone, but Sonny (Maurice Benard) isn’t home yet. Now that the reality is hitting the family, Carly (Laura Wright) is determined to bring her husband home.

In the General Hospital promo, she is seen saying, “Sonny’s coming back” while looking worried. After all, it isn’t like him to disappear and not contact the family.

As time passes by, the questions about whether Sonny is alive start to build. Back in December, it was revealed that Max Gail (Mike) was back on the General Hospital set, which means that Sonny is likely alive and getting a visit from Mike in a dire state.

Jason is furious

Last week’s Wednesday episode revealed just how far Carly had gone. It appears that she had Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) mother moved from the Vermont facility where she was being taken care of and he got word.

This isn’t going over well with Jason (Steve Burton) who says he believed this was a line he wouldn’t cross. Now, they have his mother and the next move has to be made carefully. Carly’s impulses may have made a bigger mess than anyone could have imagined.

How will this change the dynamic between Jason and Carly?

Steamy romance

As Molly (Haley Pullos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) rekindle their fire, they aren’t the only hot couple alert for Port Charles.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) have had some pretty intense moments lately. His knight in shining armor routine may have won her over. It looks like the two may be getting closer than anyone expected.

That leaves a predicament for Micheal (Chad Duell) because it looks like Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is still in love with Chase (Josh Swickard). With Sasha moving on and Willow leaning toward reconciling with the handsome cop, it looks like he may be unlucky in love again.

As 2021 begins, things in Port Charles are going to be more intense than ever.

Be sure to tune in daily as the show is back to five brand-new episodes this week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.