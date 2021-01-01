General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason and Cyrus cross paths and Laura gets busy

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal things are going to be even more intense than they have been in Port Charles.

With Sonny (Maurice Benard) still missing and the move Carly (Laura Wright) made at the end of Wednesday’s episode, there are several things that could go wrong.

The good news is that it will be a full week of five brand-new episodes as the first week of 2021 kicks off.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Cyrus and Jason

His intentions were to kill Cyrus (Jeff Kober), but Carly mucked that all up. Instead of being able to take the shot, Jason (Steve Burton) had to allow him to walk away because he was worried that his best friend could get hit.

Next week, the two will have another confrontation. Now that Carly had his mom moved, and she is being watched over by the Corinthos organization, things aren’t going to be pleasant.

When Cyrus makes demands to Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry), her reaction will surprise him. She no longer has to do his bidding, and it looks like she may scoff at his request.

Jason is summoned to the PCPD, but is it for business or criminal circumstance? It likely has to do with what Cyrus wanted from Jordan. Will he give her the answers she wants about the standoff between the two men?

By the end of the week, Jason will meet with Brando (Johnny Wactor). Is he going to be able to help save him from the hold Cyrus has over him, or will this spell even more trouble for the young man?

Laura is busy

It is going to be a wild week for the mayor. Laura (Genie Francis) is going to ask Martin (Michael E. Knight) for help with their brother. She needs leverage, but will the attorney be able to provide it for her?

News about someone is going to shock her next week on General Hospital. Things haven’t been going her way and in 2021, it looks like it is more of the same for Laura Collins. Thankfully, it has nothing to do with Lulu (Emme Rylan).

Other Port Charles happenings

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) may not be the one to spill the secret that she and Ned (Wally Kurth) spent the night together. Tracy (Jane Elliot) has been working overtime to secure her son’s marriage to Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), but she may be the one who opens her big mouth.

Meanwhile, when Michael (Chad Duell) needs a shoulder to cry on, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is there. It is presumably about Sonny, and this may be the step they need to be able to find their way back to each other.

Be sure to tune in all next week to see what happens in Port Charles and how the first week of 2021 goes for those in turmoil.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.