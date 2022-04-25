General Hospital spoilers: Carly finds danger, Sasha breaks down, and family relationships suffer

Carly finds herself in danger at Alexis’ house on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal it’s the breaking point for several Port Charles players.

A lot has happened in the last couple of weeks as May sweeps draw near.

With several front-burner storylines in place, this week promises to be filled with drama and shocking twists.

Will Carly find out the truth?

Friday’s cliffhanger left off with Carly (Laura Wright) walking into Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) house.

Harmony (Inga Cadranel) planned to burn Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) files on her, with the truth about Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) biological mother hidden forever.

Carly looks at the papers in the General Hospital preview video as Harmony comes up with a needle behind her back.

It’s a life or death situation, and considering Harmony has killed Neil and his brother to keep her secret, Carly isn’t special.

Sasha breaks down

Since losing her baby, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has been moving full speed ahead, including jumping into a marriage with Brando (Johnny Wactor).

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is worried about Sasha. Viewers know she is back to using, which may be why Nina has raised some concerns.

Sasha breaks down while Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) watches and tries to comfort her. She hasn’t always been the young girl’s biggest fan, but she is mourning the loss of her grandson too. Will this moment push the women closer together?

Other Port Charles news

Father and son relationships are rocky in Port Charles this week.

Michael (Chad Duell) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) he is done with him. He’s had enough of his relationship with Nina and the challenges she is bringing to his family. She is filing for visitation with Wiley, and Michael is unhappy about it.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) will come face-to-face. He got his father’s sealed police file and the answers he’s been searching for when it comes to where his dad’s been for decades.

Marshall tells Curtis he should have never come to Port Charles when they meet up. However, the writers wouldn’t have brought him on had they not had a purpose. It looks like Marshall will remain in Port Charles as May sweeps approach. Will these two be able to reconcile?

Be sure to tune in all week as the drama in Port Charles unfolds.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.