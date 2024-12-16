General Hospital spoilers: Carly confronts Willow, Drew gets played, and Joss mourns

General Hospital spoilers tease that there are fires everywhere in Port Charles.

Friday’s episode left a huge cliffhanger with Carly (Laura Wright) showing up just as Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) were headed out the door.

Joss (Eden McCoy) arrived at the hospital just in time to see the doctors and nurses working on Dex (Evan Hofer) before telling her he was dead.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) finds herself in trouble and possibly on administrative leave because of what happened with Dex and Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Christmas is upon us, but nothing seems merry for the families as they deal with the fallout of Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow’s affair or what happened to Dex.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Carly confronts Willow

The General Hospital preview video teases that Carly confronts Willow and Nina as they prepare to take the kids off the Quartermaine property.

She won’t allow Michael’s kids to be taken away, and a confrontation between her and Willow is coming.

Interestingly enough, Willow grows a backbone and stands up to Carly, leaving her stunned.

Nina warned Willow about the money and power she would be up against fighting Michael for the kids, and she wasn’t wrong.

Drew gets a reality check

Not only does everyone at the Quartermaine mansion know about Drew and Willow, but that is the least of his issues right now.

Drew realizes that Curtis (Donnell Turner) double-crossed him with Michael. He was so busy tending to the Willow situation he created that he didn’t stop to consider Michael would be working other angles.

This would be the perfect opportunity for General Hospital to get rid of Drew and send him to Washington, D.C., for good. He isn’t needed (or wanted) anymore.

In the preview video, someone is served, but who remains unclear. Could it be Michael or Drew? Does it relate to Aurora, or is it related to custody? This storyline will lead to Michael’s exit, and since there won’t be a recast, we have to wonder what’s in store.

Joss mourns Dex

Joss is thrown into another situation where her boyfriend dies, and she is left to mourn. This time, though, there was no preparation.

The mini-Carly lost her boyfriend, Oscar (Garren Stitt), to cancer. Dex, unfortunately, died at the hands of Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.