General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn moves forward and Sonny faces an intruder

General Hospital spoilers tease that a whole week of truth bombs is coming to Port Charles.

While other soaps are experiencing a short week, the ABC soap will run all five days, giving viewers the juicy drama they expect.

Just as things appear to be kicking off between Carly (Laura Wright) and Brennan (Chris McKenna), something threatens their relationship.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is beside herself over the guilt of the adoption of a baby she placed decades ago.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) may have seemingly let Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) go, but he followed her back to Port Charles.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Carly finds danger

After apologizing to Brennan and spending adult time with him, Carly learns what danger she has welcomed into her life.

The champagne bottle had something on it, which causes her to collapse in his arms.

Valentin was spotted outside the room, and his dedication to taking Brennan out is admirable.

How will what happens in the hotel room change the course of Carly and Brennan’s relationship?

Sonny confronts Valentin

Not only did Sonny (Maurice Benard) move into Valentin’s old home, but he is also confronted by someone breaking in.

We suspect it’s Valentin (is there any other choice?), mainly because of what is shown in the General Hospital preview video.

Sonny holds up a gun and mutters, “Forget something?”

Security isn’t something the mob boss takes lightly, and now that he knows that Valentin was behind Pikeman, it could mean danger for Valentin.

Will Sonny unload on the intruder, or will he leave it to the WSB to handle Valentin? After all, his grandson is Charlotte’s brother, and he knows how much he’s missed her.

Brook Lynn’s secrets

As Brook Lynn’s world crumbles, she must tell Chase (Josh Swickard) about everything.

She already disclosed she gave her baby up for adoption as a teenager, but she didn’t reveal that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was the father. He doesn’t even know he and Brook Lynn shared a child; she only just learned it was a baby boy.

When Brook Lynn tells Chase that his good friend shares a child with his wife, something he can’t give her himself, will their marriage withstand the test?

Those questions and more will be answered during upcoming episodes of the hit ABC soap.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.