General Hospital Spoilers: Anna questions Dante and Monica confesses to Tracy

General Hospital has proven to be quite emotional so far this week as the breakup between Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) has viewers talking.

Spoilers for Thursday’s show reveal that Sam will get a visitor. However, she doesn’t seem to be very happy about it, as seen in the preview clip.

In addition, fan-favorite couple Franco (Roger Howarth) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) will continue to deal with the aftermath of Franco’s brain surgery. Something will also have Scotty (Kin Shriner) on edge.

Olivia warns Alexis

Speaking of being on edge, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) appears to be a little nervous when Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) tells her that she is keeping an eye on her. Alexis has every reason to wonder why Ned’s (Wally Kurth) wife would want to keep track of her.

After all, Alexis and Ned slept together while they both had been drinking a few weeks ago. Olivia still has no idea what happened between them.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) knows all about Ned’s indiscretion and one more person is about to find out. She is about to let Tracy (Jane Elliot) in on the secret as well.

Tracy will be shocked that her son cheated on his wife. The truth is bound to come out sooner or later, which will devastate Olivia.

Liesl Obrecht is back

General Hospital spoilers also reveal that Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) will be back on screen. She hasn’t been seen since she sent Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) back to Port Charles to get the goods on Peter (Wes Ramsey).

While it appears that Obrecht is still in Geneva, she is seen desperately telling Dr. Kirk (Christopher Cousins) that she has to “see him.”

Who could that someone be?

Meanwhile in Port Charles, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is busy planning her wedding to Peter, but she may find herself being somewhat disappointed. She confronted her future mother-in-law, Anna (Finola Hughes), on Monday’s General Hospital about having a double wedding.

Anna’s face revealed that she didn’t exactly know what to say to Maxie about that.

In the preview for Thursday, the younger bride-to-be appears to be a little upset as she likely approaches Anna’s fiancé, Finn (Michael Easton) about it.

Maxie asks Finn if he is saying no, which makes him look a bit uncomfortable. Peter is also standing by to give his girl some support.

Dante must complete his mission, no matter the consequences. How long can he continue operating in the shadows?

Anna has questions for Dante

Also on Thursday, Anna meets up with Dante at the coffee shop. She will ask him what he experienced while he was in Geneva.

Of course, Anna has no idea that Obrecht is the one behind Dante’s release. She is also in the dark that Dante’s mission is to destroy Peter.

Dante is now focused on his mission. He will also need to step up for his son Rocco while Lulu (Emme Rylan) is spending time at a long-term facility after she was left in a coma due to the explosion at The Floating Rib

How much will he tell Anna about his time locked away in Switzerland?

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens next.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.