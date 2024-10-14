General Hospital spoilers: Anna is confronted, Lulu has a match, and Portia panics

General Hospital spoilers tease that secrets come to light this week on the hit ABC soap.

It’s been more of the same for the last several weeks.

The storylines about Lulu (Alexa Havins) needing a donor and Jagger Cates’ (Adam J. Harrington) murder have dominated.

This week, Portia (Brook Kerr) is rattled by her decision to intervene in Heather’s (Alley Mills) case.

Anna’s (Finola Hughes) choice to withhold the truth could backfire when confronted at the PCPD.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Anna’s confrontation

Last week, Anna and Robert (Tristan Rogers) decided to withhold the information about the gun Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tossed into the river. They hoped that Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) meeting with the FBI would turn up a confession, and they could arrest him.

However, that won’t quite work out this week. Martin (Michael E. Knight) learns that Anna didn’t notify him of new evidence.

In that scene of the General Hospital preview video, Sonny and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are also present as Martin confronts Anna.

Lulu gets a match

Another scene in the General Hospital preview video shows an excited Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) at the Nurse’s Station, learning they had a match for Lulu.

No details were given about the match, though we have a few thoughts on who it could be.

Another portion of the video shows a distraught Dante at the door to Lulu’s room. She is going downhill quickly, and without Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) being able to help, her family members have begun to prepare for the worst.

Portia tells Curtis the truth

In Friday’s cliffhanger episode, Brad (Parry Shen) discovered that Portia changed the results of Heather’s blood test.

With Ric (Rick Hearst) drumming up problems for the hospital, Portia begins to panic.

She tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) that she didn’t listen to him about staying out of Heather’s case. What she divulges remains unclear, but all will be revealed this week.

Portia stands to lose a lot, but something tells us that Brad is working in the lab again, and the timing of all this spells trouble.

Will Portia come completely clean to Curtis? Will she lose her job as co-Chief of Staff at General Hospital?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.