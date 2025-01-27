General Hospital spoilers: Alexis learns Sam was murdered, Laura calls out Lulu, and more

It’s the week leading up to sweeps month, and it’s packed with drama.

General Hospital spoilers tease that truths are revealed, leaving several people in Port Charles in limbo.

The deaths at the hospital have finally been called murders. Because of the attempt on Michael’s (Chad Duell) life, they know that Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) isn’t the one behind the digitalis being administered.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) haven’t been able to conceive. Their doctors both saw them, and she appeared to be cleared. Will that be the same for Chase?

Since waking up from her coma, Lulu (Alexa Havins) hasn’t fit in. She stepped into an unknown world, and the people who were once her closest friends have become unrecognizable.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Alexis learns Sam was murdered

It’s been months since Sam (Kelly Monaco) died, and while Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) knew it shouldn’t have happened, she had no idea it was a murder.

When Portia (Brook Kerr) has Alexis and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) in her office, she delivers the news that Sam’s death was intentional and not a terrible accident, as everyone had believed.

This is just another setback for the Davis women, who have endured so much over the last year.

Laura calls Lulu out about Dante

No one knows Lulu better than Laura (Genie Francis). As she watches her daughter struggle to find Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), she also notices residual feelings for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Before going into the coma, Lulu confided in Maxie (Kirsten Storms) that she still loved Dante. There was hope the two would reconnect, but four years is a long time, and now, Lulu isn’t ready to show her cards.

When Laura confronts Lulu about her feelings, will the stubborn blonde confide in her mom?

Chase gets results

Not being able to conceive has weighed heavily on Chase and Brook Lynn. He went and had tests run, and when they came back, he happened to be at the gatehouse visiting Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

In the General Hospital preview video, Willow appears concerned by what she reads. That prompts Chase to ask questions. Could something be wrong? Will he and Brook Lynn be able to have biological children?

Be sure to tune in daily. This week will be the lead-in to February sweeps, which will be filled with heightened drama and soapy goodness.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.