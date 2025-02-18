Did Jon Lindstrom exit General Hospital for Beyond the Gates?

So much is happening in the soap world, and one of the biggest questions right now is whether Jon Lindstrom is done with General Hospital.

In less than a week, Beyond the Gates will debut on CBS. It marks the first hour-long Black soap ever, and it will take over the timeslot The Talk aired in before being canceled last year.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Jon Lindstrom was cast in the role of Joey Armstrong in the upcoming CBS soap.

So, where does that leave his role as Kevin Collins on ABC’s General Hospital?

Because General Hospital doesn’t comment on casting news, we don’t know for sure what will become of Kevin, and Jon has not commented on whether he will be solely focused on Beyond the Gates.

Here’s what we know about Jon Lindstrom and his relationship with General Hospital.

Did Jon Lindstrom leave General Hospital?

At this point, it’s unclear where Jon Lindstrom stands with General Hospital.

He hasn’t been on contract with the ABC soap for quite some time. Jon has been recurring and used on an as-needed basis.

His last appearance as Kevin was in December 2024, and with General Hospital being halfway through February sweeps, we aren’t sure he has filmed anything.

As for Jon’s status with Beyond the Gates, there hasn’t been confirmation he is on contract with the CBS soap. When it debuts next week, it’s likely a better idea of how central he is with his character should be able to be discerned.

Jon shared his excitement about being cast in the role of Joey Armstrong and his admiration for his long-time friend, Michele Val Jean.

I know, I've been quiet lately, but it's not bcuz I wanted to be. I've been keeping a low profile as I commute to the wonderful world of @BeyondTheGates_ created by my brilliant dear friend @MicheleValJean. Personally I think this show is going to blow the roof off daytime & I… pic.twitter.com/PFWPPYdZHD — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) February 17, 2025

Will Jon Lindstrom be able to do both shows?

Jon Lindstrom can do both shows if he isn’t on contract with General Hospital or Beyond the Gates.

Actor Wally Kurth has been on General Hospital as Ned and Days of our Lives as Justin for years, doing double duty on the soaps.

However, it’s unclear whether Jon would want to juggle both shows, especially if one offered the actor a better deal to go on contract.

Given that Beyond the Gates is working on breaking into the scene, it will be interesting to see how Jon’s character, Joey Armstrong, is entangled in the storylines.

Do you think Jon has left General Hospital to go to Beyond the Gates full-time?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC. Beyond the Gates premieres Monday, February 24, at 2/1c on CBS.