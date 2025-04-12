Days of our Lives spoilers: Vivian’s chaos, JJ suspects Gabi, and Safe kiss

The Days of our Lives preview video teases tensions in Salem.

Romantic feelings arise as a past relationship is revisited. Meanwhile, other relationships are hanging by a thread.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Vivian’s (Louise Sorel) return to Salem will make waves next week.

The whodunnit is in full swing, with several suspects on the list of who shot EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) hit a dead-end while searching for John (Drake Hogestyn).

Here’s what’s happening next week on Days of our Lives.

Vivian makes waves

Vivian’s arrival in Salem causes more problems for Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Xander (Paul Telfer).

When she shows up and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) finds her there, she warns Philip. However, it must not go well because spoilers tease Maggie throwing Philip out.

Meanwhile, Vivian makes it a point to see Xander. When she reveals that Victor (John Aniston) didn’t write the letter that Philip found, Xander looks less than pleased. Could this be why the two brothers end up at each other’s throats by the end of the week?

Sami and Rafe share a kiss

When old feelings resurface, Sami and Rafe (Galen Gering) get caught up in the moment.

Things haven’t been great for Rafe after being trapped in the tunnels while Fake Rafe (Galen Gering) ran around Salem. His relationship with Jada (Elia Cantu) has fallen apart, so things get complicated when he confides in Sami.

Will these two reunite, or is it just something that can be blamed on old habits?

Marlena and Steve hit a dead-end

The Days of our Lives preview video ends with Steve ending a phone call, looking disappointed.

He tells Marlena that they’ve reached the end of the road, and she asks if that means they are leaving.

This is John’s final arc, as Drake Hogestyn died earlier this year after a private battle with cancer. He blessed the final storyline, so Diedre and Stephen are doing their best to give him a proper send-off.

Spoilers teased the duo will have an encounter with Orpheus (George DelHoyo), and that doesn’t bode well.

Trouble for Gabi

Everyone in Salem is being looked at with a side-eye, especially those with a history with EJ.

Things were starting between Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss), but what happened to EJ caused suspicion between them.

When JJ hints he thinks Gabi is guilty, she doesn’t take too kindly to his insinuation.

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.