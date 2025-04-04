Who shot EJ on Days of our Lives? That’s the question on fans’ minds now that the who shot EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) story has begun.

This week, one of EJ’s many enemies walked into the DiMera mansion and shot him point blank.

Chad (Billy Flynn) was the one to find his brother, so we know he isn’t the one who committed the crime because he was genuinely shocked at seeing EJ bleeding on the floor.

However, the list of people willing to take EJ out is long, especially after everything he has done in the new year.

Days has been setting the stage for this story while adding more intrigue during the episode in which EJ was shot.

Let’s take a look at who shot the DiMera heir.

Who shot EJ on Days of our Lives?

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), Rafe (Galen Gering), Jada (Elia Cantu), Ava (Tamara Braun), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Roman (Josh Taylor), Chanel (Raven Bowens), Paulina (Jackée Harry), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) are all suspects.

Every single one of them had the means and motive to want EJ out of the picture. Ava even made herself look more guilty when she suddenly left town after dumping the gun Melinda (Tina Huang) gave her.

Looking at the list of suspects, all bets are on Ava or Jada being the shooter because they have fewer ties to Salem. However, Ava leaving town and then turning out to be the shooter isn’t very entertaining.

That being said, even though we think Jada may be the culprit, there’s a good sign the shooter isn’t anyone on the suspect list. It’s a classic soap move, and we wouldn’t put it past Days to go that route.

When will we find out who shot EJ?

Another question Days of our Lives fans are asking is when we will find out who tried to kill EJ. It will be a while, that’s for sure.

May sweeps are on the horizon, but John’s (Drake Hogestyn) final arc should be the focal point for the month. The tribute episodes honoring John and Drake will play out in late May and early June.

Days fans likely won’t know who shot EJ until at least July sweeps maybe even longer. It could be a situation where fans know, but the shooter is still a mystery on the show.

Plenty of twists and turns are coming to the hit Peacock soap as the whodunnit mystery kicks off, so make sure you are tuning in daily.

Who do you think shot EJ?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.