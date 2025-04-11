Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sami and Rafe reconnect, Marlena and Steve get a surprise, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that it’s more of the same moving forward.

With May sweeps on the horizon, the writers are working overtime to push the whodunnit regarding EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), John’s (Drake Hogestyn) final goodbye, and more.

This week, Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) returned, which means more drama is on the horizon.

The takeover orchestrated by Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Xander (Paul Telfer) is in full swing, which complicates Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) secrets.

Salem is full of misdeeds, secrets, and lies bubbling to the surface.

Here’s what’s happening next week on Days of our Lives.

DiMera takeover causes waves for everyone

While Philip and Xander might be on a high note after their takeover, it won’t last.

Vivian continues to make demands of Philip, and he may be unable to deliver.

When the week ends, expect significant conflict between the brothers when Xander decides to let Philip have it.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) is upset about what is happening with Gabby Chic with the takeover. When she and Vivian go head-to-head, which vixen will come out on top?

Steve and Marlena face off with Orpheus

As the final arc for John continues, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) continue their quest to find him.

After going missing, the duo are in search of answers. Marlena wants her husband home, and Steve needs his friend back.

When they encounter Orpheus (George DelHoyo), expect there to be answers no one wants to hear.

Days viewers know this is the final act for John, as the actor died earlier this year after a private battle with cancer.

More Salem tidbits

Sami is back, and when she crosses paths with Rafe (Galen Gering), will there be fireworks? Days of our Lives spoilers tease there could be a rekindling of their relationship after Rafe confides in the blonde beauty.

While things between Gabi and JJ (Casey Moss) are relatively new, the former snaps on the latter. Can they get past their mistrust of each other in the wake of EJ’s shooting?

Speaking of EJ, Johnny (Carson Boatman) leans on Chanel (Raven Bowens) after the incredibly heavy conversation he had with Sami at the hospital this week.

He wasn’t prepared to hear everything she went through, and his wife will be there during his time of need.

Sarah feels incredibly guilty about the secret she’s been harboring. The outcome remains unclear when she confesses to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.