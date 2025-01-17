Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kate meddles, missing Rachel, Marlena needs John, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease the show is gaining some steam ahead of February sweeps.

The new year has been a lot of more of the same in Salem.

However, that seems to be changing a bit as Days prepares for sweeps month.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) exposing Kerry (Derek Yates) as Lady Whistleblower ends that story, as Kerry faces the wrath of Javi (Al Calderon) and Jada (Elia Cantu).

One new story heating up is Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) running away, and it takes an unexpected turn.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what else is happening on Days of our Lives next week.

Brady’s problems lead Marlena to search for John

If dealing with Tate (Leo Howard) being a teen dad wasn’t enough, now Brady (Eric Martsolf) has to worry about a missing Rachel.

Brady comforts Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) as their search for Rachel is filled with dead ends. Kristen also gets help from EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) to find her daughter, while Ava (Tamara Braun) gives Brady a shoulder to lean on.

Before the week is over, Rachel has a very interesting encounter on her runaway adventure. Word on the street is Rachel finds the real Rafe (Galen Gering) tied up in the DiMera tunnels.

Tate is shocked when Holly (Ashley Puzemis) tells him how she feels about him and Doug (Peyton Meyer). Meanwhile, Ava breaks up a fight between Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) and her mom, Amy (Shi Ne Nielson).

All the family drama has Marlena (Deidre Hall) missing John (Drake Hogestyn) more than ever. Marlena pressures Steve (Stephen Nichols) to get in touch with her husband.

The Body and Soul of it all

Kate (Lauren Koslow) puts a plan in motion for Hattie’s (Deidre Hall) return to Body and Soul. When Justin (Wally Kurth) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) hear the Hattie news, they lend their full support to Bonnie (Judi Evans).

Speaking of Bonnie, she’s on hand to give Johnny (Carson Boatman) personal and professional advice. Bonnie isn’t the only one with words of wisdom, either.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) gets an earful from Paulina (Jackée Harry) about her life decisions.

It seems Alex and Joy (Alexann Hopkins) put a label on their relationship, which adds more chaos to Body and Soul. Trouble arises when Joy sees sparks fly between Alex and Stephanie (Abigail Klein), causing Joy to turn to Kate for advice.

More Days news

The fallout of Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) keeping Philip’s (John-Paul Lavoisier) secret from Xander (Paul Telfer) is front and center.

Clueless Xander works overtime to keep the peace with his brother. Sarah, for her part, is forced to cover her tracks after Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) becomes suspicious of her behavior.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad (Billy Flynn) convinces Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to talk to someone amid her grief for Doug (Bill Hayes), while Marlena is caught off guard by Cat (AnnaLynne McCord).

Plus, at least for now, Arnold, aka fake Rafe (Galen Gering), is all in on EJ’s latest plan.

Be sure to tune in today so not a moment of the hit Peacock soap is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.