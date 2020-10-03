Days of our Lives spoilers: Tripp claims innocence, Melinda blackmails Eli, and Philip confronts Xander

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC show tease Salem is torn apart by one shocking allegation, a DA with a vengeance, and two cousins at war.

There is so much drama exploding on the hit soap opera. Fans are not going to know who, or what, to believe by the time the week is over. Battle lines are drawn, as shocking truths come to light.

Tripp vs. Allie

The fallout of Allie (Lindsay Arnold) accusing Tripp (Lucas Adams) of rape impacts all of Salem. Even though Tripp told his father, Steve (Stephen Nichols) he never slept with Allie, his innocence comes into question.

Lani (Sal Stowers) takes Tripp to the police station where he maintains he did not rape Allie. Once released, Tripp makes a beeline to talk to Allie, who is not thrilled to see him.

While Tripp works to prove his innocence, Steve turns to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) for support. However, his sweetness is not as supportive as Steve hoped.

Kayla gives Steve the impression she is questioning if Tripp is innocent. Steve is stunned to learn Kayla doesn’t believe in his son. It is a struggle that will profoundly impact the newly-reunited supercouple.

After Allie informs Claire (Isabel Durant) that Tripp raped her, Claire accidentally spills her coffee on Charlie (Mike C. Manning), the new guy in town. Charlie wastes no time asking Claire out on a date, making her smile despite all the chaos in her life.

Actions have consequences

Melinda (Tina Huang) wants Eli (Lamon Archey) to get Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to confess to stabbing Victor (John Aniston). The DA is holding Lani’s actions over Eli’s head, leaving him no choice but to question Kristen.

Eli has a heated exchange with Kristen telling her he doesn’t care how she feels. Will he succeed in getting Kristen’s confession on tape, or will the two of them work together to take down Melinda?

The truth comes out that Xander (Paul Telfer) and Jan (Heather Lindell) worked together to have Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) arrested for assault. Philip spies Xander handing Jan an envelope full of cash and puts the pieces together.

They fight, of course, and Philip hurls words at Xander, who warns Philip to watch it. A war is on between the Kiriakis men, and it will not end any time soon.

As a reminder, the daytime drama is preempted on Thursday, October 8, and Friday, October 9, due to NBC sports programming. It may be a short week, but it will keep fans glued to their television screens!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.