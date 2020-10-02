Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Victor gets revenge, Eli’s dilemma, and a truth bomb for Claire

Days our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease shocking news, tough choices, and a decision made out of anger.

It is another short week for the daytime drama. Days will be preempted on Thursday, October 8, and Friday, October 9, due to NBC sports programming.

Fans shouldn’t worry, though, because the soap opera is jamming a week’s worth of must-see episodes into three days.

Kiriakis family drama explodes

The war brewing between Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Xander (Paul Telfer) takes a toll on the Kiriakis family.

Philip’s arrest pushed Victor (John Aniston) to the edge. Victor unleashes on Xander, then fires him as co-CEO of Titan. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) already read Xander the riot act.

Now that Victor is punishing Xander for his actions, it will only heat up the war between the Kiriakis cousins. Following Xander and Jan (Heather Lindell) setting him up, Philip makes a mysterious phone call plotting his next move.

Facing the truth isn’t easy

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) finally get Vincent (Michael Teh) to reveal Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) fate. However, can they trust Vincent’s word?

Both Ben and Hope are smart people. They will need proof, and it may not be easy to find. Kristian’s final airdate as Hope is near. It looks like Hope’s exit is intertwined with Ciara’s fate.

Eli (Lamon Archey) feels the pressure from Melinda (Tina Huang) to help her put Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) behind bars. It is time for Eli to face the truth. If he wants to protect Lani (Sal Stowers), Eli will have to jeopardize his job.

Claire (Isabel Durant) has been having a rough time lately. First, Ciara was killed. Then, crazy Jan inserted herself between Claire and her parents. Things get worse for Claire next week when she receives shocking news from Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Yes, Allie will inform her cousin what happened with Tripp (Lucas Adams) in London. Claire still has feelings for her old beau, so who will she believe Tripp or Allie?

One thing is for sure. Claire’s relationship with Tripp and Allie will be forever changed once she learns the truth about baby Henry.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) isn’t ready to face the truth about her relationship, or lack thereof, with Justin (Wally Kurth). She makes another attempt to gain his forgiveness.

It is going to be one wild and short week in Salem. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.