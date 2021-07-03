Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami and Lucas panic and Ciara pushes back

Sami and Lucas worry on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives will be bringing in plenty of drama as the week of Fourth of July promises pushback, choices, and some scheming when it comes to relationships.

There is no shortage of drama in Salem right now. Couples are being torn apart, while others wish they had made different choices. So much is happening, and happily ever afters seem rare these days.

Cin isn’t making any progress

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) may be back in town, but the reason isn’t to reunite with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). That’s right. Cin fans will have to wait for a happy reunion for the couple.

In the Days of our Lives preview video, Ciara is seen telling Ben he is obsessed. His retort was about him being in love. Seeing his girl back in his life was shocking to him, but the divorce papers are heartbreaking.

He isn’t ready to give up on their love story, even if she has moved on and wants to end things completely. Ben isn’t giving up on Ciara despite her recently difficult nature.

Kristen phones EJ

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) isn’t going to keep quiet about the affair between Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). She is eager to let EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) know his wife is a cheater and landed in bed with her ex.

When Lucas finds out about Kristen’s plan to call EJ, he immediately fills Sami in. She is quick on her feet because she intercepts Kristen’s call. Will she be able to keep her secret, or will the truth already have been told?

The connection between Sami and Lucas is undeniable, but will her love for EJ rule it all? There’s plenty of tight-rope walking happening when it comes to this love triangle.

Speaking of Kristen, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) are getting cozy. Despite having Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), she isn’t confident when Brady tells her he wants to be with her. They share a kiss, but is that all?

Everything that happens in Salem will cause viewers’ heads to keep spinning. Which relationships will work? Which will fail? It definitely isn’t a week for the fans who love Cin or Ejami. Secrets, lies, and feelings complicate everything this week.

Be sure to tune in each day so not a moment of the jaw-dropping drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.