Days of our Lives spoilers: Philip makes a move on Chloe and Ben won’t back down

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal things are getting hot and steamy for the good people of Salem.

The hit NBC soap opera heads into July sweeps with a lot of drama, romantic interludes, and sexy stolen moments. Plus, one fan-favorite couple reunites, but it’s not going to be the happy ending that viewers have been waiting months to watch.

Steamy Salem moments

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) turns to Belle (Martha Madison) for love life advice. Both Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) have declared their feelings for Chloe, leaving her torn.

In the preview video, Philip point-blank asks Chloe if he stands a chance, she responds by giving him a passionate kiss. Now either Chloe chooses Philip, he’s dreaming, or she’s messing with him.

Over at the DiMera mansion, two couples waste no time getting physical and showing their love for each other.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) can’t keep their hands off each other. Since Kate (Lauren Koslow) voted to oust him out of DiMera Enterprises, Jake’s loyalty to her is done.

Fans can expect Gabi and Jake to flaunt their relationship in front of Kate. No more sneaky hook-ups for these two.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) shows EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) just how committed she is to making their marriage work by putting the moves on him. EJ’s shocked when Sami shoves him onto the bed for a little sexy time.

The connection between Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) continues to grow. At Paulina’s apartment, the new couple has a smooch fest as their romance heats up — just in time for it to blow up.

Once Abe finds out Paulina’s true intentions for Horton Town Square, he will be done with her.

Ben faces off with Ciara

The last thing Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) expects when he walks into his apartment is Ciara (Victoria Konefal) sitting there. Ben immediately lets Ciara know he hasn’t been able to stop thinking about her since she left for Africa.

Unfortunately for Ben, his wife isn’t there because she remembered their love. Ciara wants the divorce papers signed and lets Ben know that’s the only reason for her visit.

Ben isn’t giving up on Ciara or their marriage. He happily informs Ciara he burned the divorce papers.

Oh yes, it’s a Cin reunion, but not the one viewers expected. Ciara and Ben’s chemistry is hotter than ever as they face off over their divorce.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.