Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Paulina under fire, Jake and Gabi learn a secret, and Sami plots

Gabi and Jake gain information that could give them the upper hand against EJ. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease secrets, lies, betrayal, and scheming are the name of the game in Salem.

July sweeps bring shocking moments and family drama that leads to an OMG cliff-hanger for the two-week Olympic hiatus. Yes, Days will be preempted Monday, July 26 through Friday, August 6.

Paulina in the hot seat

Thanks to Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) plan for the Horton Town Square being exposed, she has a lot of explaining to do.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Chanel (Raven Bowens) is distraught over her mother’s actions. Not only did Paulina lie to her, but she also destroyed Chanel’s bakery dreams. Lucky for Chanel, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is there to comfort her.

Another person reeling from Paulina’s actions is Lani (Sal Stowers). The cop unleashes her hurt and fury on her aunt. Lani’s biggest concern is for Abe (James Reynolds), whose reputation has been put on the line.

Paulina turns on the waterworks as she gives Abe an excuse for her deception. She uses a personal past trauma to tug on his heartstrings.

Jake and Gabi learn Sami’s secret

The walls are closing in on Sami (Alison Sweeney) as she scrambles to keep EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) from learning about her affair with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Viewers will watch vintage Sami scheming to cover her tracks.

First, Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) get their hands on the letter Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) wrote EJ exposing Sami’s cheating. It’s the upper hand they need to turn the tables on EJ.

Plus, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) teams up with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to get the dirt on Lucas and Sami’s affair. Nicole tries again to get Lucas to spill the secret.

All of Sami’s deception could be exposed when EJ receives a mystery phone call.

Other Salem tidbits

The week indeed focuses on the Paulina and DiMera family drama, but that’s not all that’s going down in Salem.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) share big news with their families. Based on Ciara’s determination to divorce Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), it sounds like they reveal an engagement.

Whatever the news, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Claire (Isabel Durant) put Ciara on the defense by questioning her decision. Plus, Ben refuses to sign the divorce and turns to Marlena (Deidre Hall) for advice.

Will Ben listen to Marlena or make things worse with Ciara?

Brady (Eric Martsolf) receives a desperate call from Kristen. Chloe chose Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), yet she finds herself in a passionate kiss with Brady that could lead to more.

It’s one rollercoaster ride of a week, and fans aren’t going to want to miss a second of the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.