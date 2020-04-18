Days of our Lives spoilers: Revenge, baby drama, and a shocking return shake up Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the fallout of the baby switch and the return of a fan-favorite rock Salem.

Spoilers for the show indicate there is a battle over two babies, and one Salem resident has visions of a dead but familiar face. Plus, revenge is the best medicine for one female, even though the consequences could be deadly.

Bad decisions have fatal consequences

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is determined not to let anyone take baby Mickey, or rather Rachel, from her. She is hiding out with the little girl, but a knock on her door could change everything for the desperate mother. When Sarah is caught, she is going to face the music for her choice to run with the baby.

Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) stuns Rafe (Galen Gering) when she reveals she is filing for custody of David. Viewers know Zoey is Evan’s (Brock Kelly) sister and Orpheus’ (George DelHoyo) daughter, which means Rafe is in for the fight of his life. Will Zoey reveal her connection to David to Rafe, or will she keep him guessing?

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) waits for her daughter’s return by wreaking havoc on the two men who caused all the drama — Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor (John Aniston). She makes a beeline for the Kiriakis mansion and finds Victor all alone.

The two have a heated confrontation that does not go well at all. Kristen armed with a knife stabs Victor and leaves him for dead. Is it the end of Victor, or will someone arrive just in time to save him?

Gabi’s startling visions

Gabi (Camila Banus) starts seeing Stefan (Brandon Barash) all over Salem. She has been missing her dead husband a lot lately. Gabi begins to question if what she is visualizing is real, or if just a figment of her imagination.

Fans know Brandon Barash is back this week. However, that doesn’t mean questions will be answered anytime soon. The NBC soap opera is known for dragging things out.

Other spoilers for the hit daytime drama indicate Steve (Stephen Nichols) makes a choice that will impact his future with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). Now that Steve knows he held Kayla hostage while he was Stefano, will Steve change his mind about fighting for Kayla? There is a chance he will tell her to be with Justin (Wally Kurth) out of guilt over his actions.

It is going to be one exciting week in Salem. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment is missed.

If the soap opera is preempted or interrupted, fans can watch it on demand, on the NBC app, or the DOOL app.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.