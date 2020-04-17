Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Rafe fights for David, Kristen lashes out, and a familiar face is back

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC daytime drama tease a custody battle is brewing, the baby switch fallout heats up, and a familiar face returns to Salem.

There is no shortage of drama on the hit soap opera, which includes a fan favorite back on screen. Plus, one woman’s dark side returns, and it could leave a life hanging in the balance.

Bring it on

Rafe (Galen Gering) is shocked to learn Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) is fighting for custody of David. Oh yes, there is more to Evan’s (Brock Kelly) sneaky lawyer than meets the eye. Not only is she keeping Evan and Orpheus (George DelHoyo) out of prison, but she also has an ace up her sleeve when it comes to little David.

The search for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and baby Mickey, or rather Rachel, is in full swing. Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are reeling from the news their daughter is alive but now missing. They wait, not so patiently, with Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) for word on Sarah and the baby.

Kristen turns all of her frustration on the two people responsible for the bay switch — Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor (John Aniston). She loses it on Victor, attacking the old man. Kristen’s actions could cost her more than she thought after Victor is seriously injured.

Stefan, is that you?

Gabi (Camila Banus) believes Stefan (Brandon Barash) is still alive, despite Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) having his heart. Brandon is back on-screen next week, launching a whole new mystery that is going to keep viewers entertained.

The writers are keeping the story under wraps, but spoilers tease Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has a shocking encounter next week. Could he be one of the first Salem residents to see Stefan, or rather Stefan’s doppelganger, in person?

New beginnings

Steve (Stephen Nichols) makes a decision regarding Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). He has been vowing to win back his sweetness. However, Steve also knows she loves Justin (Wally Kurth). Will he bow out gracefully in an attempt to ease Kayla’s heartache, or will he turn up the heat and fight for her?

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is also looking for a fresh start. She is done working at the Brady Pub. Now, Kate is seeking help from Abe (James Reynolds) to begin again.

It is going to be another exciting week on the hit soap opera. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.