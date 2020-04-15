Days of our Lives spoilers: Brandon Barash returns, but is Stefan DiMera back too?

Days of our Lives spoilers confirm Brandon Barash is returning to the NBC daytime drama — but is Stefan DiMera back too? The actor shared the good news via a song on the official DOOL app.

There have been rumors Brandon was headed back to Salem for weeks. The spring preview video gave fans a glimpse of him, but no explanation as to when or how long he would be back onscreen.

Brandon confirms his return to Days

Brandon used a hilarious song to let fans know he will be popping back up in Salem soon. The tune features lyrics about a presumed dead Stefan.

“Stefan, oh, where did you go? You loved your mama so that you got shot int he throat thanks, Lani!” and “a true DiMera never dies” are lines from Brandon’s song.

Then, the actor gave the news Days of our Lives fans have been waiting for months to hear.

“You asked for it. You got it. I’m coming back to DAYS. April 23. Be there!” Brandon expressed, “Will I be Stefan? Will I be somebody else? Will I be somebody else pretending to be Stefan pretending to be somebody else pretending to be Stefan? Who knows? Tune in to find out!”

.@BrandonBarash reveals his return to #DAYS while crooning a musical ditty to make you swoon. Check it out now on the #DOOLapp and circle your calendars for April 23!https://t.co/KFx7qwKWZB — Days of our Lives (@daysofourlives) April 15, 2020

Will Stefan be the new Stefano?

Gabi (Camila Banus) has been missing Stefan lately. He has been on her mind since her wedding to Eli (Lamon Archey) blew up in her face. Thanks to her blackmailing Lani (Sal Stowers) and using Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life as leverage, Gabi’s life has been in shambles.

Since her reminiscing about her love for Stefan, rumors have swirled the character would be back on the canvas. Now the problem is, Stefan’s heart was given to Julie and he was brain dead. Therefore, how can the DiMera heir be alive?

Anyone who watches Days is well aware characters come back from the dead all of the time. The timing of Brandon’s announcement comes as the Stefano (Stephen Nichols) storyline has ended. Thanks to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Steve is back, and Stefano is once again gone.

Before the Stefano chip was removed, both The Phoenix and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) vowed Stefano would rise again. The Phoenix always rises. Could it be that somehow Stefan will become the new Stefano?

Dr. Rolf could have managed to find a heart and save Stefan. Then keep him on life-support as a backup body for the Stefano chip. Yes, it is crazy and out there. However, the theory screams Days of our Lives and the legend of The Phoenix.

It is also entirely possible Brandon is returning as a new character, but that seems unlikely. Fans loved him as Stefan, especially as the love story with Gabi, evolved. Stefan’s death and Brandon’s exit last fall outraged fans. So the odds of him coming back as someone else are slim.

Brandon Barash returns next week to Days. Fans are going to have to tune in to find out if he is Stefan or someone knew.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.