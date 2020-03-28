Days of our Lives spoilers: Spring in Salem is full of love, romance, heartache, and unexpected twists

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease it is springtime in Salem, and a lot is going down.

The preview video for the daytime drama is full of romantic gestures, great love stories, heartache, shocking returns, truth bombs, as well as unexpected twists and tough choices that change everything.

Goodbye Stefano

It looks like the end of Stefano (Stephen Nichols) is coming soon. Days spoilers for next week reveal Anna (Leann Hunley) causes chaos at Stefano’s hideout. Well, based on the preview footage, she takes all her anger out on The Phoenix and could help bring Steve (Stephen Nichols) back to his loved ones.

After Anna stabs Stefano, he lands in the hospital where he will presumably undergo the same procedure Hope (Kristian Alfonso) did to get rid of Princess Gina. Dr. Rolf (William Utay) is now in police custody, so he will be called upon to return Steve back to Steve.

The end of Stefano means Steve, like Hope, is going to struggle with what he did as The Phoenix. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will be the one to update Steve on the things he missed, including the fact Adrienne (Judi Evans) died. Steve is crushed to learn his baby sister is gone.

Steve’s return also means a tough choice for Kayla. She loves Justin (Wally Kurth). However, Steve has always been the greatest love of Kayla’s life.

Endless love

Romance is in the air in Salem. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander’s (Paul Telfer) wedding day arrives, but he is still keeping a deep secret from his bride. The baby switch truth bomb is getting close to being dropped, and a wedding tends to be the place secrets are revealed.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are finally in a good place. They are building a beautiful little family with baby Mickey and Holly. The latter even thinks of Eric as her dad. Will Nicole risk her little family to reveal Mickey is Rachel, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) baby?

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) make plans for the future. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) celebrate their love after she is unleashed from Stefano’s clutches.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi), as well as Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), are all bitten by the love bug this spring too.

Look who is back

There are lots of twists and turns facing the good people of Salem. Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is back with an offer Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) might not be able to refuse. Daniel (Shawn Christian), who is dead, shows up on Nicole’s doorstep.

Plus, Gabi (Camila Banus) can’t stop thinking about her dearly departed husband, Stefan (Brandon Barash). She is still overcome with grief about losing him. Gabi gets the shock of her life when she sees Stefan in the window of her store. Is Stefan alive or just a figment of Gabi’s imagination?

Other returns fans can look forward to this spring include Sheila (Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins), who is back for a brief visit and possibly Rex (Kyle Lowder). Both are featured in the Days preview video.

The next few weeks are going to be quite entertaining on the NBC soap opera. Fans aren’t going to want to miss a second of the hit show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.