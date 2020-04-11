Days of our Lives spoilers: Kayla is torn between Steve and Justin

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC show tease one woman is torn between her past love and her present love.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) fought to bring Steve (Stephen Nichols) back to his family. She removed the chip that made him think he was Stefano and told him their love story when Steve woke up with amnesia.

Finally, Steve remembers Kayla and their love. It is what she wanted all along, but it also means Kayla has a heartbreaking decision to make.

Justin and Steve fight for Kayla

Steve and Kayla are one of Days’ great love stories. They have been a supercouple since the 1980s. There is no question Kayla and Steve have been put through the wringer. However, it is Kayla’s love the helps Steve remember his life.

Their happiness is short-lived, though. Kayla breaks the news to Steve that she has moved on with Justin (Wally Kurth). Steve doesn’t want to cause Kayla any more pain, but he also doesn’t want to let her slip away again. Jack (Matthew Ashford) urges his brother to fight for the woman he loves.

Justin doesn’t want to lose Kayla either, but he knows it is going to be hard to compete with the love Kayla shared with Steve. Sonny (Freddie Smith) gives his dad a pep talk, reminding him of the bond Justin has with Kayla. After talking with his son, Justin decides to fight for Kayla.

Steve and Justin have a heart to heart regarding Kayla. Both men plead their case for why the other should walk away.

Kayla’s heartbreaking decision

Kayla talks to Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) about her predicament. She is torn between two lovers. Since neither Steve nor Justin is backing down, Kayla is forced to make one of the hardest decisions of her life.

Justin pleads with Kayla to let him be the one who stands by her side for life. Steve reminds his sweetness of their years together and tells her he loves her more than ever.

There is no way to avoid someone getting hurt, unless of course, Kayla chooses to be by herself. It is a possibility.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to find out which man wins Kayla’s heart. She decides by the end of the week. It seems like a no brainer that Kayla will pick Steve, but sometimes Days of our Lives throws viewers a curveball and goes in a different direction.

There is no guarantee Kayla will pick Steve, so be sure to tune into the soap opera find out which man wins her heart.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.