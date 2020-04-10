Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Hope struggles, Steve remembers, and Sarah’s shocking decision

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease Salem residents will struggle, find unlikely alliances, make decisions that are out of character, and a fan-favorite is finally back.

It is a week full of triumph, sadness, love, emotion, and devastating decisions. Life is anything but easy for most of Salem right now, but some bright spots will remind fans why they love the daytime drama.

The fallout of the mad scientist

Steve (Stephen Nichols) finally remembers his love for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). The happy news is short-lived though. Kayla informs Steve that Adrienne (Judi Evans) died and that she is now with Justin (Wally Kurth).

There is a lot Steve has missed out on since he has been away from Salem. Family and friends will fill him in on what happened, and it is not pretty. The truth regarding what Dr. Rolf (William Utay) did to Steve, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) will forever change Steve.

Speaking of Hope, she is still reeling from the things she did when she was Princess Gina. Perhaps she and Steve can bond over their hatred of Dr. Rolf, as well as the devastating things they did in their altered states.

Shocking news, alliances, and choices

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena prove they are turning over a new leaf when it comes to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). They did agree to let the past stay in the past, and next week, the couple is true to their word. Marlena and John step up to help Kristen.

Life is not all rosy for John and Marlena, as the return of Orpheus (George DelHoyo) looms. John has to tell Marlena the villain is back, as well as the fact that Evan (Brock Kelly) is Orpheus’ son.

Rafe (Galen Gering) receives shocking news regarding Evan’s legal troubles. General Hospital fans are in for a treat this week when Kelly Thiebaud makes a brief appearance as Evan’s lawyer, Zoey. Will she find a loophole in the case against Evan, setting him free?

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) reels from the news baby Mickey is Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen’s daughter Rachel, as well as Xander’s (Paul Telfer) involvement in the baby swap. The devastation overtakes Sarah, who makes a decision that shocks all those who know her. Will Sarah marry Xander despite his betrayal, or will she choose to fight for the baby?

Kristen and Brady have yet to learn the truth. However, Eric’s conscience is getting the best of him, which means they will soon discover their daughter is alive. They are going to want their child back. Eric will be onboard, but will Sarah?

There is so much juicy entertainment going down on the hit soap opera. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.