Days of our Lives spoilers: The baby switch truth bomb rocks Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the baby switch truth will shake several Salem residents to their core. The climax of the story is finally playing out, and it is going to be some good old-fashioned daytime drama entertainment.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) learned from Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt) that baby Mickey is baby Rachel. The doctor spilled her involvement in the switch, as well as the part Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor (John Aniston) played in the swap.

Thanks to Nicole, the devastating truth will be revealed. In true soap opera fashion, the bombshell will come to a head at a wedding.

Eric learns the truth

The last thing Nicole wants to do is hurt Eric (Greg Vaughan), but she can’t keep the truth from him. She makes a beeline for Salem to break Eric’s heart. In the preview clip for the NBC show, Nicole rips off the band-aid and tells Eric point-blank, baby Mickey is not his daughter.

Eric struggles with the news that his baby girl is Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) daughter Rachel. That is only the beginning of the challenging time for Eric. He not only has to prepare to say goodbye to Mickey, but he also has to tell Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) the shocking truth.

Nicole and Eric find Sarah on her wedding day. Eric breaks the news to Sarah, including that the swap was done intentionally by Victor and Xander.

The preview video doesn’t reveal if Sarah is told before or after the nuptials. One thing is for sure, whether they are married or not, Sarah is never going to forgive Xander for his part in the baby swap.

Xander better watch his back

Xander tells Victor he is worried the truth has come out regarding Mickey and Rachel. The two men need to be prepared for the fury that is going to be unleashed on both of them.

After devastating Sarah, Eric sets his sights on destroying Xander. Eric is set on killing Xander. When the two men do see each other, they come to blows as Eric prepares to make Xander pay for what he did. Once Brady and Kristen realize what Xander and Victor did to them, they are going to be out for blood too.

Oh yes, the fallout of the baby swap bombshell is going to have lasting implications for Victor, Xander, Brady, Kristen, Sarah, Eric, and Nicole. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the heart-stopping drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.