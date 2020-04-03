Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Goodbye Stefano, Xander worries, and Nicole tells Eric the truth

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera teases it is the end of The Phoenix and four lives are about to be changed forever. Oh yes, the climax of two high-profile stories happens in the upcoming week.

The fallout of the “Stevano” story and the baby switch story will continue for months on the daytime drama. It is only the beginning of what is ahead for the good people of Salem.

Marlena and Steve undergo surgery

John (Drake Hogestyn) managed to convince Dr. Rolf (William Utay) to perform surgery on Marlena (Deidre Hall) to undo his previous procedure. Marlena wasn’t as far gone as Hope (Kristian Alfonso) or Steve (Stephen Nichols), who both genuinely believed they were the alter egos Dr. Rolf implanted.

The mad scientist operates on Marlena, as Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) agree to perform surgery on Steve. After all, Dr. Rolf is not about to undo what he did to get The Phoenix back. He is devoted to Stefano and his memory.

Before Stefano is taken into surgery, he vows to rise from the ashes again with Dr. Rolf’s help. Yep, the door is open to having Stefano take over someone else’s body.

It is not going to be easy for Kayla to operate on her ex-husband. She makes a bold decision in an attempt to get Steve back to his loved ones.

There will, of course, be complications Sarah and Kayla must face during surgery. Those complications will impact whether or not Steve will be returned to his old self.

Now that Kayla is working to restore Steve’s memory, Justin (Wally Kurth) is afraid he will lose her. Justin opens up about his fears to Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Eric’s world is rocked

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) breaks the devastating truth to Eric (Greg Vaughan) regarding baby Mackenzie’s paternity. The news is going to rock Eric to his core.

He struggles to accept the fact Mackenzie is Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) daughter, Rachel. Eric also must face the difficult task of telling Sarah the truth.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah prepare for their wedding day, but of course, things don’t go smoothly for the couple. He has an unsettling dream about his bride to be the night before their wedding.

Sarah gets the shock of her life on the day she plans to marry Xander. Does Eric tell her the truth about baby Mickey, or is there another bombshell that shakes up Sarah’s life?

It is going to be a must-see week of the NBC daytime drama, as old stories come to an end and new ones begin.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.