Days of our Lives spoilers: Paige shocks Eve and two couples get hot and heavy

Days of our Lives spoilers promise there is plenty of drama still lurking in Salem.

The tensions are rising all over and some things are heating up faster than some viewers expected. Next week in Salem is going to be hot, hot, hot!

Gabi and Jake

Since Stefan (Brandon Barash) died, Gabi (Camila Banus) has been beside herself. Seeing Jake (Brandon Barash) screwed up everything. He is a dead-ringer for her deceased husband, and her attraction to him is at an all-time high.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Next week, things get kicked up a notched. Gabi and Jake will end up in a steamy makeout session after a confrontation between them. This is a moment Stabi fans have been waiting for. Jake isn’t Stefan, but he will get the job done!

Ciara and Ben

Things between Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) also get steamy. There is a lot of time spent with one another, but also, red flags start to go off.

Vincent (Michael Teh) did some pretty bad things, and Ben is going to be dealing with that. Ciara isn’t going to be too worried until he takes her somewhere out of the norm. Will the change in her husband’s demeanor and his choice of destination be enough to tip her off about what is going on?

Paige returns

In a nod to Days our Lives past and in connection with Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) kidnapping Ben, Paige (True O’Brien) is back.

Eve will be visiting her daughter’s grave on the anniversary of her passing. An unexpecting mother will get the shock of her life when she sees her very much dead daughter. It will be a much-needed moment between the pair, especially after everything Eve has done to avenge her baby girl’s death.

She went through a lot of trouble to ensure Ben was dealt with. Will what Paige says to her mom change the hate in her heart?

The next couple of weeks of Days of our Lives will be important. There is a mass cast exodus on the horizon, though some are returning after a brief stint away.

Salem is going to get hot and steamy next week. Seeing ghosts and hookups are just part of what Days of our Lives viewers can expect when they tune in each day next week.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.