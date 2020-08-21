Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: The fight for Allie’s son and Ben is unhinged

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease a battle is brewing and an evil plot starts to unfold.

There has been lots of excitement in Salem recently, but the summer is beginning to wind down. Days is preparing for a fall full of new stories, shocking twists, and of course, a mass cast exodus.

In the best interest of baby boy Horton

Sami (Alison Sweeney) is still reeling from the part she played in John’s (Drake Hogestyn) health crisis.

However, her guilty feelings aren’t stopping her from ensuring that Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) don’t get custody of Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) son. In true Sami fashion, she decides to take action in a bold way to get what she wants.

Don’t count Nicole out, though. She is a fighter too, and this is not her first time doing battle with Sami. Nicole puts her best foot forward to cause trouble between Sami and Belle (Martha Madison). The pot is stirred. Will Belle and Sami fall into Nicole’s trap?

Ben fights the dark side

Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) revenge plan for Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is in full swing. It will not go as smoothly as she dreamed. The two have an explosive confrontation over what Eve and Vincent (Michael Teh) have done to him.

Ben lashing out isn’t Eve’s only problem. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) becomes suspicious of her husband when he takes her to a creepy location. She is unnerved at Ben’s actions and starts questioning him.

Changes for Gabi and Rafe

After being dealt the blow that Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) are moving away with her daughter, Gabi (Camila Banus) turns to Jake (Brandon Barash).

The two have been fighting their feelings for each other since the day they met. That ends next week when they finally give in to their emotions.

Rafe (Galen Gering) is shocked and surprised to find an intruder in his house. He grills the unexpected guest, which leads him to a stunning discovery.

It is being reported that on Friday, August 28, Rafe and Gabi leave town together. Thankfully their Salem exits will be short-lived.

Galen recently confirmed he would be back at Days of our Lives when production resumes. Camila has not commented, but reports have revealed she will be back on set.

The next week will also continue to set the stage for Will and Sonny’s goodbye to Salem. They are expected to leave town during the first week of September.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.