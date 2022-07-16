Days of our Lives spoilers: Lucas remembers the night Abigail died

Does Lucas know who killed Abigail on Days? Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the hunt for Abigail’s (Marci Miller) killer is front and center in upcoming episodes of the show.

The whodunnit murder mystery has taken over Salem except for a few smaller storylines. It will be more of the same but with twists that will have fans talking for weeks to come.

After Clyde’s (James Read) alibi for the night Abigail was murdered panned out, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) became suspect number one thanks to Chad (Billy Flynn). Instead of marrying his true love, Sami (Alison Sweeney), Lucas finds himself at the police station facing questions he can’t answer.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Marlena (Deidre Hall) agrees to help Lucas after Kate (Lauren Koslow) literally begs her. Thanks to the latest Days promo video, fans get more insight into just how Marlena gets involved.

The spoilers also revealed that Rafe (Galen Gering) hired a new recruit for the Salem PD. The preview video gives a first look at his new hire, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu).

So how do these two things tie together on the hit daytime drama? Let’s take a look.

Rafe welcomes Jada to the force

There’s no question the Salem Police Department is lacking in officers. With Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) gone, that only leaves Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Rafe.

Shawn has his hands full now with a new baby, psycho missing Jan (Heather Lindell), and his marriage to Belle (Martha Madison) is falling apart. Therefore, he hasn’t been much help in solving Abigail’s murder.

Enter Jada, who Rafe meets at the Brady Pub in the video footage. Jada wastes no time digging in and researching what is known about the night Abigail died.

Lucas has a flash of memory

Once Rafe, Jada, and Marlena team up to find out the truth, the good doc decides to hypnotize Lucas. The session begins as Marlena takes Lucas back to that fateful night.

It turns out Lucas was at the DiMera mansion when Abigail was killed. Lucas has a flash of stumbling around the living room before he recalls hearing screams. When Lucas goes to the entryway, he spies something.

The promo video ends on a cliffhanger leaving Days fans wanting more after Lucas has sweat dripping down his face and yells, “Oh My God.”

What did Lucas see?

That question and more will be answered on the hit NBC show.

Don’t expect the killer to be revealed anytime soon, though. In true soap opera fashion, many suspects will emerge before the true killer comes to light, and that likely won’t be until November or February sweeps.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.