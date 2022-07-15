Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena helps Lucas, Xander pushes Sarah to wed, and a prison break

Lucas takes steps to recall his drunken night memories. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease July sweeps take a few unexpected turns.

The fallout from who killed Abigail (Marci Miller) remains front and center in the daytime drama. It seems all roads lead to that storyline, including a new one that involves a prison escape and bad guys descending upon Salem.

More on those two hot topics in a minute, but first, a few small stories are also popping up on Days, including a new face joining the Salem Police department. Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) is Rafe’s (Galen Gering) newest recruit.

Over with Paulina (Jackée Harry), she declares her plans for Abe’s (James Reynolds) political future. Meanwhile, Chanel (Raven Bowens) remains torn between Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny (Carson Boatman).

One of the twins makes Chanel a shocking proposal next week too. It sounds like Johnny could be the one who has a proposal for Chanel because before the week is over, Allie spies them kissing.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) works to convince Shawn (Brandon Beemer) that his marriage to Belle (Martha Madison) isn’t over. However, Shawn gets news that just might prove Chloe wrong.

Marlena helps Lucas and Xander rushes to marry Sarah

Next week will focus heavily on the fallout of Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and his blackout drunk night. Lucas endures the wrath of JJ (Casey Moss) as Kate (Lauren Koslow) convinces Marlena (Deidre Hall) to help Lucas remember what happened.

Marlena agrees to hypnotize Lucas, and memories of the night Abigail was killed come flooding back. Those memories will either help or hurt Lucas, and it’s a safe bet it will help.

As Lucas remains suspect number one in Abigail’s murder, Days of our Lives fans will see a new suspect added to the list when Xander (Paul Telfer) pushes Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to marry him immediately. Their wedding day arrives, but it’s Salem, which likely means something disrupts the nuptials.

Could it be that Sarah suffered another hallucination the night of Abigail’s murder?

A grief-stricken Chad (Billy Flynn) continues to spiral out of control with a confession to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and a breakdown in front of Sonny (Zach Tinker). Speaking of Sonny, Will (Chandler Massey) gets an offer that will make the couple question their future together.

A prison break means trouble for Salem

When Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) become cellmates, that can only mean one thing, drama! These two have a lot of things to hash out.

Another person Kristen has an entertaining run-in with in prison is Evan (Brock Kelly). Their chat leads to an interesting turn of events that involves several Statesville occupants.

Oh yes, next week, a few bad guys escape from prison and head straight to Salem to wreak k havoc on the town. Who will be on the list of escapees, and who are they targeting?

Tune in to the hit soap opera next week to find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.