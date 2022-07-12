Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem star Steve Burton files for divorce from wife Sheree

Steve and Sheere have been together for nearly 25 years before the split. Pic credit: Peacock and ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem star, Steve burton has filed for divorce from his wife, Sheree Burton.

This comes months after the General Hospital alum shocked his fans with the news he and his wife of over two decades were separated. Steve also dropped the bombshell that Sheree was pregnant, and he was not the father.

As Steve embarks on a new journey in his career, it appears he’s on a new path personally, too.

Steve Burton files for divorce from wife Sheree Burton

TMZ was the first to break the news that Steve had officially filed for divorce from Sheree. The website obtained documents indicating the former couple separated on March 1. Steve has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

Steve has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, daughter Brooklyn, age 8, and son Jack, age 16. Sheree and Steve are also parents to daughter Makena, age 18. The actor has also requested that neither he nor Sheree are awarded spousal support.

In 2009, Steve and Sheree launched the company Burton Nutrition. They are both fanatics regarding health and fitness, so they parlayed it into a business with products, workouts, and apparel.

Since Steve announced the separation, many items on the Burton Nutrition website have been out of stock. Neither Sheree nor Steve have spoken about their divorce or the company’s fate.

Days of our Lives Beyond Salem Season 2 kicks off

The timing of Steve’s divorce news came on the same day as Beyond Salem Season 2 kicked off. Steve reprised the role of Harris Michaels, a character he originated on Days back in 1988. It also happens to be his first-ever daytime role.

General Hospital fans certainly miss Steve in the playing Jason Morgan and hope he will return someday. Steve recently shared his feelings on his shocking departure from GH over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Although Steve has no ill will toward the General Hospital, he didn’t indicate he would return soon.

Steve did speak about the possibility of turning his Beyond Salem stint into a permanent gig on the mothership show Days of our Lives.

“I don’t know. You really have to ask Ron Carlivati and Albert. From what I gather, Peacock’s happy with this, NBC’s happy with this. But if the opportunity’s there, sure. I never say never,” he shared with Deadline before adding, “I had a blast and got to see a bunch of old friends that I haven’t seen for a while ‘cuz obviously the daytime community’s small and we only see each other at award events.”

As he begins a new chapter in his life personally and professionally, Steve Burton always keeps a positive outlook. Steve’s looking toward the future and enjoying his current new gig on Beyond Salem.

Are you watching Beyond Salem Season 2?

Beyond Salem Season 2 is currently airing on Peacock.