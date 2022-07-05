Stacy shows Days fans a whole new side of her. Pic credit: @stacy_haiduk/Instagram

Days of our Lives star Stacy Haiduk dances braless in her underwear with a smile on her face, revealing there’s so much more to her than her alter egos on the show.

Stacy has been killing it on the hit NBC soap opera since 2018, when she took over the role of Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks from fan-favorite Eileen Davidson. Over the past couple of years, Stacy, Susan, and Kristen have been popping in and out of Salem, thanks to Kristen’s fugitive ways.

It turns out that when Stacy isn’t working on Days, she keeps busy modeling, working out, and spending time with her family. Stacy updates her fans via social media, and her latest post showcases her fun side.

Days of our Lives’ Stacy Haiduk dances braless in her underwear

In her latest Instagram share, Stacy puts her killer body on display for a photoshoot that doesn’t go as she expected.

At age 54, Stacy proves age is just a number as she donned a white button-down shirt with only one button closed to reveal she’s wearing no bra and matching white underwear. Stacy puts her dance moves on display before something unexpected happens.

Someone suddenly takes a spray bottle filled with water and sprays the talented actress as she screams, “Oh My God I can’t believe you are doing this to me again.” It doesn’t stop her from smiling or pushing through like a champ.

Eventually, she declares that’s enough as she erupts in laughter. The video is hilarious, and Stacy has the perfect caption for it.

“Photo shoot that went a little crazy!!!🤪❤️Just keep laughing!😂L&Lxoxo🥰❤️ @sophia_tatum,” Stacy wrote.

What’s next for Stacy on Days?

Playing two different characters on Days of our Lives keeps Stacy rooted in the show. Susan and Kristen both make appearances in Salem frequently.

Kristen finds herself in prison after returning to Salem to help her best pal Lani (Sal Stowers). That doesn’t mean Kristen will stay there very long, though. She’s a master at prison escapes.

Susan was heavily involved in the devil drama, but not much is happening with her now. The character tends to be used the most for her premonition powers.

As for what’s next for Stacy Haiduk and her two alter egos, the sky is the limit.

Days of our Lives has recently undergone casting changes, including Kristen’s good pal Lani. So it’s hard to predict what’s coming next, but there’s a good chance Kristen could play a role in the who killed Abigail (Marci Miller). Susan will likely use her powers to help that case too.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.