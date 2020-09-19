Days of our Lives spoilers: Kristen’s worst nightmare, Gwen has a partner, and Jan drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC soap opera tease life is getting intense and confusing in Salem.

The daytime drama has released a preview video full of lots of juicy entertainment. Days gives fans so much to look forward to that viewers will be anxiously awaiting the next episode.

Shocking revelations and stunning confessions

Since Allie (Lindsay Arnold) showed up in Salem pregnant, she has been determined to keep her baby daddy’s identity a secret. Allie continues to keep it a secret, but now, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is questioning why. Tripp (Lucas Adams) accidentally runs into Allie in the park, leading fans to believe he is her child’s father.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is also keeping a secret. She is the one who drugged Abigail (Marci Miller), and that it is just the beginning of what Gwen is hiding.

It turns out Gwen’s partner in crime is none other than Dr. Rolf (‎William Utay). Yep, the mad scientist is back, and Gwen is working with him on some master plan that will undoubtedly keep fans intrigued.

A passionate kiss from Bonnie (Judi Evans) leaves Justin (Wally Kurth) conflicted. Jack (Matthew Ashford) is stunned to realize that Justin may have developed feelings for Bonnie.

Time to face the music

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) comes face to face with Haley’s (Thia Megia) mom, DA Melinda Trask (Tina Huang), who is out for revenge. Even Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Belle (Martha Madison) are stunned to watch Melinda blast Kristen. Is there any way Kristen is going to avoid prison time now?

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are facing their first marital hurdle. He needs to know if she will ever forgive him. Lani told Kristen she would never forgive Eli for his betrayal. Will Lani change her tune, or are these two doomed?

Even though she has been warned by her mom, Claire (Isabel Durant) can’t stay away from Jan (Heather Lindell). Marlena (Deidre Hall) gives her granddaughter a stern warning about Jan, the sociopath.

One thing is crystal clear to Belle, Jan is out to screw with her and Shawn (Brandon Beemer). The protective mama informs Shawn and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) that Jan intends to use Claire to get back at them. There may be bad blood between Belle, Philip, and Shawn, but they can agree Jan is public enemy number one.

So much is going down in Salem, and it will keep fans glued to their televisions for the entire week!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.