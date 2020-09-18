Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Two fan-favorites exit, compromises, and new Salem realities

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the daytime drama tease more departures, compromises, and new realities are the focus.

The hit soap opera has finally resumed filming, with post coronavirus pandemic episodes to hit the airwaves in November. Days managed to keep new episodes running throughout the coronavirus shutdown, which was good news for fans.

Salem is in the midst of a lot of changes. Viewers need to stay glued to their TV screens to keep track of all the comings and goings, recasts, and juicy new stories unfolding each week.

Saying goodbye is never easy

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is back and out for blood against her mother. She is furious Sami (Alison Sweeney) ignored her wishes for the baby. They have a major blowout that makes Sami realize she must act fast or lose custody of her grandson.

A chat with her twin brother, Eric (Greg Vaughan) helps Sami come up with a way to compromise with Allie. It may not be good enough for Allie, though. The fallout of Sami’s actions force her to leave Salem, but not before she gets into one last heated fight with Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Fighting with Sami is the last thing Nicole needs. Eric is leaving Salem and Nicole must say a heartfelt goodbye to her husband. She is not the only one, either. Marlena (Deidre Hall), Roman (Josh Taylor), Belle (Martha Madison), and Brady (Eric Martsolf) all gather to say goodbye to Eric.

Yes, Greg’s final scenes air next week.

Bracing for the truth and new reality

Brady is desperate to keep Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) out of prison. Victor (John Aniston) is his only hope, but fans know Victor can’t always be trusted. As she waits for Brady’s next move, Kristen is haunted by her past mistakes and regrets.

Lani (Sal Stowers) can’t get over Eli’s (Lamon Archey) betrayal. If Kristen isn’t set free, their marriage might not recover.

Jan (Heather Lindell) is on the mind of several Salem residents. Marlena issues a warning to Claire (Isabel Durant) regarding Jan, while Xander (Paul Telfer) works his charm to manipulate Jan in his quest to get rid of Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Speaking of Philip, he comforts Belle after she finds Claire with Jan. Shawn (Brandon Beemer) isn’t happy to find his wife and nemesis together.

John (Drake Hogestyn) has woken up a different man, a more angry man. Steve (Stephen Nichols) finds himself on the other end of John’s fury.

Elsewhere in Salem

While Abigail (Marci Miller) plans for her future, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) continues to plot to destroy Abigail. Justin (Wally Kurth) turns to Jack (Matthew Ashford) for advice after Bonnie (Judi Evans) gives him a passionate kiss.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) prepares to face life without Ciara (Victoria Konefal). After Claire fills him in on Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) search for Vincent (Michael Teh) and theory Ciara is alive, Ben changes his tune.

It is going to be one entertaining week in Salem. Make sure to tune in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.