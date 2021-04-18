Days of our Lives spoilers: Kate busts Kristen, Brady and Jake love confessions, and Xander’s divorce demands

Kate finds herself heartbroken and in hot water on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal confessions, confrontations, scheming, and broken hearts are the name of the game in Salem.

Thanks to the latest preview video that NBC dropped, viewers now know there are so many truth bombs coming out on the hit soap opera. One bombshell being revealed is who killed Charlie (Mike Manning), and it will have fans talking for weeks.

John (Drake Hogestyn) remembers seeing Belle’s (Martha Madison) red coat at Charlie’s apartment the night he was murdered. At the police station, DA Trask (Tina Huang) demands Rafe (Galen Gering) arrest Belle after discovering the button found at Charlie’s is from Belle’s coat.

All the evidence may point to Belle, however, things are never as they appear in Salem.

Love truth bombs bring heartbreak

After weeks of insisting that he is staying faithful to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Brady (Eric Martsolf) admits to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) he has feelings for her too. Brady is still loyal to Kristen, though, so fans shouldn’t expect him to ditch her for Chloe immediately.

Jake (Brandon Barash) stuns Kate (Lauren Koslow) by admitting that seeing Gabi (Camila Banus) with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) made him jealous. Kate’s not happy with the news. She isn’t one to be second best to anyone.

Another person headed for heartbreak is Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). His latest stunt pushed Ciara (Victoria Konefal) right into Theo’s (Cameron Johnson) arms. Ciara informs Ben that she’s going to South Africa with Theo because they are more than just friends.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Gwen (Emily O’Brien) decides what to do about her pregnancy. Based on the preview video, it appears she keeps the baby.

Abigail (Marci Miller) clarifies to Chad (Billy Flynn) that it will destroy their marriage if Gwen has his baby. Oh yes, Abigail’s obsession with her sister is at an all-time high.

Just how far will Abigail go to get revenge on her sister?

Secrets exposed and new schemes emerge

Xander (Paul Telfer) happily informs his new bride Chanel (Precious Way) he is flat broke. Chanel is shocked, especially since she thought she bagged herself a sugar daddy.

They both want out of the marriage but also need cash, so a new plan is formed. Xander demands $10 million from Paulina (Jackée Harry) to divorce Chanel. Paulina, of course, balks at his demand. She can’t easily be played.

Hot on the heels of Jake’s bombshell, Kate learns Kristen is really impersonating Susan. Kate busts Kristen, which means trouble for Kate. Look how far Kristen went to keep Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) from spilling the truth.

Wowza lots of juicy moments going down on the hit NBC daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.