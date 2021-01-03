Days of our Lives spoilers: Jealousy, rage, betrayal, and angry confrontations consume Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers indicate that the good people of Salem don’t have such a happy New Year celebration.

After weeks of scheming, plotting, and outright lying, two residents, finally start to get what’s coming to them. Secrets begin to unravel for Charlie (Mike Manning) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Both become increasingly desperate to keep their schemes under wraps.

Based on the video promo, fans are in for a real treat as Gwen and Charlie become cornered, while Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) realizes the impact prison is having on her love life.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Betrayal comes in all forms

Brady (Eric Martsolf) visits Kristen in prison only to endure her rage. Thanks to an article on the DiMera New Year’s Eve party, Kristen learns Brady spent the evening with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Kristen confronts Brady about his midnight kiss with his ex. Fans know that a scorned Kristen is not a good thing, especially for Brady if he can’t find a way to calm down his baby mama.

Days spoilers tease that Claire (Isabel Durant) goes AWOL freaking out Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). Their worry is warranted too.

Charlie and Claire decide to take their relationship to the next level. However, thanks to an outraged Ben bursting in, their moment is interrupted.

Could it be that Ben learns who Charlie is thanks to John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) investigation?

One thing is for sure — Claire is headed for heartbreak once Charlie’s true identity and actions are exposed on the hit daytime drama.

Times up Gwen

Abigail’s (Marci Miller) eyes are finally opened when it comes to Gwen, but the trouble is far from over. Gwen’s relishes in Abigail’s anger, especially over the Brit spending the night with Chad (Billy Flynn).

The confrontation leads to Abigail banishing Gwen from her family. Abigail makes it clear Gwen is not wanted near her or her children. Unfortunately for Abigail, she is playing right into Gwen’s hands.

Anyone want to place bets on Gwen announcing she is pregnant during February sweeps, leading Abigail and Chad to believe he is the baby daddy?

Chad watches as Abigail unleashes on Gwen, but will he own up to his part of the drama? After all, he did believe that Abigail was having an affair with Jake (Brandon Barash).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) is looking into Gwen too, which means fans will hopefully learn the real reason she hates Abigail.

Salem is taken over with jealousy, rage, and betrayal as two hot storylines are taken to the next level. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.