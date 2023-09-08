Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sarah’s health crisis, Brady in Greece, EJ worries and Vivian drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease the aftermath of Victor’s (John Aniston) funeral leads to new mysteries and so much more.

The daytime drama has been focused on paying tribute as well as saying goodbye to Victor and his portrayer, John Aniston.

Now that Victor’s funeral is over, the focus shifts to his legacy and other pivotal storylines on Days.

One includes the fallout of EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) attempt to kill Ava (Tamara Braun).

Another storyline heating up is the return of Vivian (Louise Sorel), who dropped a major bombshell on Victor’s family.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on Days of our Lives.

Vivian stirs the pot

Boy, it’s nice to have Vivian and Louise back in the Salem mix. Vivian wasted no time sharing the shocking news she and Victor are still married.

Next week, Justin (Wally Kurth) does some digging to find out if there is any truth to her claims. Meanwhile, Vivian will face off with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), just to name a few.

When she’s not messing with the Kiriakis family and staking her claim to Victor’s estate, Vivian sets her sights on Stefan (Brandon Barash). Their reunion goes south thanks to Vivian meddling in Stefan and Gabi’s (Camila Banus) plan to expose Dimitri (Peter Porte).

Mysteries are taken to a new level on Days

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) head to Greece to find answers about why Victor was there before his death. There, they make a shocking discovery that kicks off a chain of events that leaves the Kiriakis family in shambles.

Back in Salem, Theresa (Jen Lilley) snoops to uncover why Alex and Brady suddenly took a trip. Theresa takes a break from butting in to reunite with her cousin Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and aunt Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

The new mystery man in Salem, played by Dick Van Dyke, gets another surprise from John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall). It was revealed that he’s Tim Robicheaux, John’s father, but there’s another twist to this story coming.

Salem in chaos

This week, EJ set a plan in motion to have Ava and Xander (Paul Telfer) killed to avenge Susan’s (Stacy Haiduk) death. The plan went awry, and now Ava and Harris (Steve Burton) are on the run.

While Rafe (Galen Gering) tracks them down, EJ scrambles to cover his tracks after shots are fired in Salem. Unfortunately, EJ becomes suspect number one in the investigation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) life hangs in the balance after complications arise from her delivery. Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Maggie hold vigil while keeping the baby secret from Xander.

All of this plus, Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) make a decision about their future, while Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) face another obstacle in their marriage.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.