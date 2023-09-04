Theresa on Days of our Lives: Who’s taking over the role from Jen Lilley?

Days of our Lives star Jen Lilley has confirmed she’s wrapped her run as Theresa Donovan on the hit Peacock soap opera.

The news comes just as Theresa returns to Salem for Victor’s (John Aniston) funeral.

Although Jen popped up as Theresa on the Friday cliffhanger last week, she has revealed the show will go on without her soon.

It turns out that Jen wanted to come back to Days as Theresa to honor her friend John Aniston as the show said goodbye to Victor.

In a recent interview, Jen revealed the show initially had a storyline that would keep her there for three months.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the time, Jen wasn’t sure if her schedule would accommodate that, but she figured it out, only to learn the role had been recast.

Who’s taking over the role of Theresa Donovan on Days of our Lives?

Speaking with Soaps.com, Jen confirmed a new actress has taken over the role of Theresa. Jen sought out NuTheresa to alleviate the awkwardness of recasting.

Although Jen didn’t reveal the actress’ name, the rumor mill has been running wild that Emily O’Brien is taking on the role of Theresa.

There’s been buzz that Gwen’s storyline with Dimitri (Peter Porte) is ending with her learning about his affair with Leo (Greg Rikaart). This revelation then has Gwen leaving town as the character has kind of run its course.

Now, one reason the rumors about Gwen and Emily may not be true is that Jen revealed the actress is supposedly only finishing up the initial three-month storyline that Jen was given. Days likely wouldn’t eliminate Gwen to recast Emily as Theresa just for a few weeks.

The good news is that Days of our Lives fans won’t have to wait much longer, as NuTheresa will debut before the end of the month.

Days of our Lives star Jen Lilley recalls learning Theresa has been recast

Jen also shared what went down behind the scenes during her return as Theresa. She still isn’t quite sure how it all played out all these months later.

The actress began to get fewer and fewer scripts during her time on set until they stopped coming altogether just as her run was getting started. Then, Jen talked to former co-executive producer and director Albert Alarr.

“Listen, you told me Theresa’s going to do X, Y, and Z, and I haven’t gotten the scripts. I only have one more for Monday, and I have two weeks left [on set],” Jen shared with the outlet.

The response was the last thing Jen expected, revealing Albert told her the storyline was going on without her. Theresa had already been recast, and the new actress got the scripts.

Despite how it all went down, Jen Lilley has no hard feelings, and the door isn’t shut on her popping back up on the daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.