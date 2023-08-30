Days of our Lives spoilers: Who’s returning for Victor’s funeral?

Days of our Lives is setting the stage to say goodbye to Victor (John Aniston) in the next couple of weeks.

The hit Peacock soap opera kicked off the story this month with the news that Victor died in a plane crash.

Since then, it’s been revealed that several familiar faces are coming back to Salem for Victor’s funeral.

Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) kicked off the special returns by showing up in Salem, where he will also have to face the music for framing Brady (Eric Martsolf).

It makes perfect sense that Philip would want to come home to mourn his father.

Philip isn’t the only member of the Kiriakis clan returning for a special tribute to Victor and beloved actor John Aniston.

Who’s returning for Victor’s funeral?

Sonny (Zach Tinker) is back on the hit daytime drama. Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Sonny has quite the run-in with Leo (Greg Rikaart) upon his return, and boy, did he ever in today’s episode.

Teresa (Jen Lilley) and Tate return to Salem on Friday, September 1, to be there for Brady and mourn Victor. Although Teresa wasn’t related to Victor, Brady is his grandson, making Tate his great-grandson.

On Monday, September 4, Chelsea (Rachel Melvin), the daughter of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Billie (Lisa Rinna), arrives in Salem to honor her grandfather. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Rachel shared she reached out to the show after John Aniston’s death to make it known she would like to be part of the funeral.

The return that Days of our Lives are certainly most excited for is one of Victor’s exes and another fan-favorite villain.

Louise Sorel is set to return to Days as Vivian Alamain

A funeral for Victor wouldn’t be the same without Vivian Alamain showing up to stir the pot. Lucky for fans, Louise Sorel will be back to ensure her alter ego does just that beginning Thursday, September 8.

According to People magazine, along with paying tribute to Victor, Vivian also shakes things up with the DiMera family. Vivian wastes no time inserting herself into the drama between the Gabi (Camila Banus), Stefan (Brandon Barash), Dimitri (Peter Porte), and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) drama.

This will be the first time Vivian has seen her not-so-dead son, Stefan. Days fans can expect an interesting and entertaining reunion between them.

Those are just a few familiar faces scheduled to appear on Days of our Lives as Salem says goodbye to Victor Kriiakis and John Aniston.

The show could be saving some other fan favorites as a surprise, so expect more returns over the next couple of weeks.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.