Days of our Lives alum Arleen Sorkin dead at 67: See tributes pour in for Harley Quinn voiceover star

Days of our Lives has lost another member of their beloved family with the death of Arleen Sorkin at age 67.

Arleen will forever be remembered in the soap opera world as Calliope Jones Bradford, a role she played for decades.

Calliope was corky, hilarious, and brought so much entertainment to Days.

The actress first debuted on the hit Peacock soap opera from 1984-1990, earning two daytime nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Arleen reprised the role of Calliope in 1992, 2006, and 2010 for brief stints.

Today, news broke that Arleen passed away on August 24, and tributes are taking over social media to honor a legend.

Tributes pour in for Days of our Lives alum and Harley Quinn voiceover star Arleen Sorkin

Twitter has been mourning the loss of the talented Arleen Sorkin, who, along with appearing on the hit Peacock soap opera, made a name for herself as the original voice of DC Comics Harley Quinn.

Peter Reckell (Bo) retweeted a clip of a hilarious scene between Calliope and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) back in the day, writing, “Sooo Funny…Sooo Missed.”

Kristian Alfonso (Hope) also used Twitter to express her sadness over losing Arleen by sharing two pictures in a tweet that read, “Rest in peace 🕊️#arleensorkin 🙏.”

Mark Hamill, voice of The Joker, worked with Arleen many times over the years in the DC Comicverse. He also used Twitter to pay tribute to his friend.

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔” he Mark stated.

Tara Strong also worked with Arleen doing voiceover for DC Comics and she paid tribute writing, “Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, Harley Quinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration and the heart and soul of this iconic character. I was in awe as Batgirl watching her alongside @MarkHamill and Kevin. Sending love to her family.”

One Days of our Lives fan shared a scene of Arleen working with Genie Francis (ex-Diane) that showed why Calliope was so loved on the daytime drama.

Genie Francis as Diana and Arleen Sorkin as Calliope Good Morning #DAYS #GH

Arleen Sorkin’s personal life

The talented actress loved her job, but her family meant more to her than anything in the world. Arleen married actor Christopher Lloyd in 1995. They have two sons, Eli and Owen.

Christopher and Arleen worked hard to keep their family life private. However, they did work together at times, including on Fraiser, where Christopher was an executive producer.

Arleen Sorkin has died at the age of 67. Her husband Christopher Lloy’s agent confirmed her death on Sunday.

Aside from being an actress, Arleen was also a producer and writer for the TV shows How to Marry a Millionaire and “Fired Up.

RIP, Arleen, you, and Calliope will forever be legends.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.