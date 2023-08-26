Days of our Lives spoilers: Dick Van Dyke brings a new mystery to Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease a legend comes to the hit Peacock soap opera, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Icon Dick Van Dyke makes his first forte in the daytime world with a guest stint on Days in a storyline that’s been kept very quiet.

News broke last spring that Dick was joining the show after expressing interest to his gym friend Drake Hogestyn (John).

The wait’s finally over for Days of our Lives fans to get a glimpse of the character Dick is playing.

A new promo video for the soap opera teases Dick’s highly anticipated guest star appearance.

It also reveals that a new mystery is brewing in Salem.

Kayla makes a new friend

In the video footage, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) meets a mystery man, played by Dick, at the hospital. The man is brought to the hospital in a wheelchair courtesy of the Salem PD.

When Kayla asks his name, the man laughs only to respond, “I was hoping you’d tell me.” Several flashes of Dick’s face hit the screen as a voice-over announes his guest star stint.

Kayla then can be seen laughing with the man as she wheels him off for some tests. It’s pretty clear that the man and Kayla are going to become fast friends, but that’s not all.

Marlena’s new memory puzzle

Once the mystery man gets settled, he informs Kayla it’s important he gets out of the hospital ASAP. The man’s on an important mission.

Another voice-over teases, “America’s national treasure becomes a man with a mystery.”

Who better to help solve a memory mystery than good old Doctor Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall)?

Marlena promises to work with the man to put all the pieces of his life together. Dick’s character has a witty response, revealing the mystery man’s going to be quite entertaining.

It’s unclear how long Dick’s guest-starring stint on the show will be, but more information should be revealed after his debut next week.

This story kicks off at just the right time, adding some fun and laughter amid Days saying goodbye to John Aniston as Salem mourns the loss of Victor Kiriakis.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that many more returns are happening over the next few weeks to pay tribute to Victor and John.

Several exits are looming, too, with Camila Banus (Gabi), Martha Madison (Belle), and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) all leaving the show this fall.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment and Dick Van Dyke’s soap opera debut is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.