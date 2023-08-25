Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Dick Van Dyke debuts, Philip shocker, sneaky Gabi and more returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap opera tease it’s all about surprise returns and a special guest star.

Salem has been mourning the loss of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) as Days pay tribute to the legendary actor and character.

The next few weeks will feature more flashbacks, more returns, and Victor’s funeral.

That means plenty of familiar faces popping up in town, like Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier), Sonny (Zach Tinker), and Teresa (Jen Lilley).

It’s not all about Victor next week, though.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dick Van Dyke makes his soap opera debut in a mysterious role that has his character interacting with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Philip’s shocking return rocks Salem

After reuniting with Kate (Lauren Koslow), Philip makes a beeline for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Philip’s return leaves Chloe shaken to her core, and she’s not the only one.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) reels after discovering Philip isn’t dead, especially since Philip frames him for his death. An angry Brady wants justice, but Belle (Martha Madison) pushes her brother not to press charges amid the family crisis.

Lucky for Brady, Teresa returns to town with their son Tate, and it’s just what he needs.

Before the week is over, Xander (Paul Telfer) learns his cousin isn’t dead. Meanwhile, Philip, being back, has Shawn (Brandon Beemer) rethinking his destructive behavior and guilt.

Gabi and Stefan play detective

This week, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banu) became determined to figure out the secret Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is hiding about Dimitri (Peter Porte). Gabi and Stefan continue to investigate why Elliot (Darren Richardson) is in Salem.

The arrival of Elliot brings Dimitri, Gwen (Emily O’Brien), and Leo (Greg Rikaart) back to town. Dimitri pulls out all the stops to prove his marriage to Gwen is legit, much to the dismay of Leo.

However, a run-in with Sonny inspires Leo to hatch a new plan with Dimitri to get the fortune, and so they can be together. Dimitri has doubts, causing a bit of a lovers’ quarrel.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is rushed to the hospital as Kate worries Rex’s (Kyle Lowder) involvement with Sarah will only cause him heartache.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) offers to reinstate Rafe (Galen Gering), but there are stipulations. To get his job back, Rafe has to give up his personal relationship with Jada (Elia Cantu).

Speaking of Paulina, Steve (Stephen Nichols) goes to bat for her with Abe (James Reynolds). It works, too, because Abe asks Paulina out on a date.

Over with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), guilt over Victor’s death gets the best of him.

It’s another don’t-miss week of Days of our Lives with big returns, guest stars, and a lot of drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.